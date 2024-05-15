Soldier killed in non-combat training accident was 23-year-old Virginia man

A United States Army soldier who died in non-combat related training accident over the weekend has been identified as a 23-year-old Virginia man.

First Lt. Zachary Galli, 23, an explosive ordnance disposal officer, was killed during unspecified training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, his unit announced this week.

The parish is in western Louisiana about 120 miles south of Shreveport.

Originally from Williamsburg, Virginia, the soldier was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group located at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Cause of training accident under investigation

The installation's Public Affairs Office initially announced the soldier's death Monday, but did not release what day he died.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

The cause of the accident remained under investigation on Wednesday.

An autopsy will determine Galli's official cause and manner of death.

