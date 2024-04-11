Soldier honored for 35 years of service during retirement ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap

A Red Lion Native was honored during his retirement ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday after a 35-year Army career, according to a news release.

Command Sgt. Maj. Marc Weiss, assigned to the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was joined by over 150 of his friends, family and colleagues including Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania and Big. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.

Col. Francis Montgomery, 213th RSG commander, presided over the ceremony, held at the Keystone Conference Center, and presented Weiss with the Legion of Merit award for his meritorious service at the 213th RSG. The citation for the award recognizes Weiss' knowledge and guidance and the impact made toward improving every organization in which he served.

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marc E. Weiss, senior enlisted leader of the 213th Regional Support Group, retires from military service after 35 years during a ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2024.

“As my battle buddy, I’ll miss all of our early morning coffee strategy sessions and visiting Soldiers across our formation where you worked tirelessly to understand each of the units’ and Soldiers’ situations and striving to solve problems, but more importantly promote the successes you observed,” Montgomery said of Weiss during the ceremony, according to a news release. “This level of care greatly improved the readiness of our formations.”

Weiss enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1988, marking the start of his military career. His first leadership position was in Foxtrot Battery, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard, where his served in various capacities including the position of First Sergeant.

Throughout his career, he has participated in multiple overseas missions, including in Bosnia, Kosovo, England and Iraq, as well as in support of numerous state active duty and drug interdiction missions.

Weiss served as the 213th RSG’s command sergeant major for the past two and a half years.

“The honest truth is that I couldn’t be successful if it wouldn’t be for the folks in this room,” Weiss said. “I would not be here today without them.”

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Red Lion native honored by National Guard during retirement ceremony