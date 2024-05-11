Solar storm warning extended for auroras Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a historic display of the aurora borealis across the United States on Friday, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has extended the rare G5 solar storm warning through Sunday. That means that another large display of northern lights is possible on Saturday night. This “severe” solar storm is the strongest since 2003 and has produced auroras visible on every continent.

Around Kansas City, the setup is similar to Friday night. Twilight ends at 9:30 PM CT, so that is the best time to start viewing. Auroras are most likely to the north, but have also been seen overhead and even in the southern sky. The best way to see them is to get away from city light pollution, in a dark, rural area.

Pink auroras are easier to see than green auroras with the naked eye. Using the night mode on your phones camera or a long exposure can help you identify them in the sky. The northern lights tend to pulse up and down every 60 to 90 minutes, so be patient and check reports on FOX4 and online frequently.

The strong solar storm is expected to continue through early next week, though cloud cover is going to be present around Kansas City starting Sunday night. So this is likely the last chance to see the northern lights with this event. Check back with the FOX4 Weather Team for updates on the forecast.

