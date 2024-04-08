Solar Spectacle Part 2
7 Action News presents special coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse as it moves into and through totality.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
