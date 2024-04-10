Solar project opponents raise alarm on emergency planning in Santa Fe County

Apr. 9—When Fortune 500 company AES Corp. proposed a sprawling solar and battery energy storage facility near Selma Eikelenboom-Schieveld's home in Rancho San Marcos in January 2023, the forensic scientist set to work.

"I started investigating," Eikelenboom-Schieveld said in a recent interview. "I started to look at all the paperwork, all the conditions a company like that has to abide to."

As they worked, Eikelenboom-Schieveld and other residents opposed to the solar project uncovered a problem they hadn't initially considered: Santa Fe County's emergency planning process is lacking and fails to abide by national regulations.

"My concerns were broad enough as it was, without knowing that," Eikelenboom-Schieveld said.

In late March, State Emergency Response Commission chairman Jos Lesscher sent a letter to county commissioners to "address a matter of significant importance and urgency regarding emergency preparedness" brought to his attention by residents: Santa Fe County does not have an emergency planning committee and emergency response plan, as required by state and federal regulations.

The state Hazardous Chemicals Information Act and federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act mandate active local emergency planning committees that are charged with developing and annually reviewing response plans for chemical emergencies. The federal law charges the governor-appointed state Emergency Response Commission with creating and overseeing those local committees.

Santa Fe County does not have such a committee; Lesscher did not respond to a question about whether the county has ever been in compliance with the law. He wrote in an email only eight New Mexico counties have the required committees.

In a letter responding to Lesscher last week, County Manager Greg Shaffer wrote county leaders "look forward to working with" the state to name a local committee. County spokeswoman Olivia Romo, who answered questions over email, said Shaffer was not available for an interview.

Shaffer added in his letter the County Commission has "prioritized" emergency management.

But that focus has come about due to shortcomings of the county's own emergency planning efforts.

Such attention is a long time coming: Santa Fe County has not updated an emergency operations plan since 2007, Mike Dubé, a consultant with the Fairfax, Va.-based Federal Engineering Inc., told county commissioners in November. The 2007 plan was a joint effort between the city and county that city leaders effectively abandoned the following year when Santa Fe developed a separate plan, he said.

Dubé presented 10 items he "deemed to warrant immediate attention," including creating an emergency operations plan and an emergency planning advisory committee that holds regular meetings.

Although the office is adequately staffed with four employees, those employees have "conflicting roles" as emergency planners and first responders in the County Fire Department, resulting in "insufficient attention to emergency management," Dubé said.

"Those items that are critical to the operation of a successful emergency operations center ... simply appear to be lacking," he said, citing inadequate training and lacking communication between emergency managers and other county leaders.

Federal Engineering's report also recommended moving the Office of Emergency Management from the county Fire Department to a new department reporting directly to the County Manager's Office.

Santa Fe County has had an Office of Emergency Management housed within the fire department since 1997 but has long considered restructuring the office. That's a key reason why the county hired Federal Engineering in March 2023 — "because we knew we had deficiencies, and we own that," said Romo wrote. "The County is working diligently to address the identified issues that it proactively sought to identify."

The task force established by the county in early 2023 reviewed and approved Federal Engineering's recommendations on a 5-2 vote in the fall.

Although county commissioners voted to accept the report's recommendations in November, several suggested Federal Engineering's report unfairly characterized the work of Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil and his staff, who they said have been responsive to emergencies such as fires and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as helping communities prepare for disaster.

Emergency managers have planned for risks facing the county, said Commissioner Anna Hamilton, but "what this report did was look at it and say, 'This is really great, but you don't have that information in a verified, approved and distributed document that serves the full function.' "

The consultants' report did not acknowledge "the assets that we're building from," echoed Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, who abstained from the otherwise unanimous vote.

"It's disheartening to hear that there were things that hadn't been updated. ... So yes, good, let's do better, let's grow, let's support it, but let's not forget the good work that's been done," Bustamante said.

Communication issue

Cynthia Weehler, an Eldorado resident opposed to AES' proposed solar facility and a co-chair of the 285 Alliance, which aims to protect communities along U.S. 285 from nuclear weapons waste, said she is "not shocked" the county's emergency planning efforts have not met best practice.

"I have to say, I'm not surprised, but I'm really glad that it's being brought up in the public sphere," Weehler said, adding she believes the county lacks adequate planning for disasters that could "destroy whole communities."

Most concerning to her: "None of these agencies are communicating with the public."

Ashley Schannauer, another Eldorado resident opposed to the proposed solar project, said county commissioners have not been aggressive enough in addressing the need for an emergency response plan over the past decade, or since Federal Engineering consultants raised the issue in their October report.

The county's Sustainable Growth Management Plan, adopted in 2010, says the county's "current emergency response system is not sufficient" to respond to a large-scale emergency, Schannauer noted.

He sent a letter to county leaders on Feb. 18 about the county's need to have a local emergency planning committee, but as of last week, Shaffer had not responded, Schannauer said.

Schannauer and Eikelenboom-Schieveld both said the county should satisfy emergency planning standards before it considers approval of a conditional use permit for a solar facility, which many residents claim is a serious fire hazard.

The county deemed AES' initial application incomplete after an initial third-party review last summer, so the application is not currently pending, Romo wrote in an email. Imposing a moratorium on a refiled application would ultimately be a decision for the County Commission, she wrote.

An emergency response plan may be completed before public hearings on a refiled application; if it is not, AES' application will still be judged against "the ability of the County and applicant to mitigate and respond to potential hazards," Romo wrote.

Shaffer wrote in his letter to the state Emergency Response Commission the county is in the process of implementing Federal Engineering's recommendations to restructure the Office of Emergency Management. The county recently hired a new emergency management director, Don "Brad" Call, who begins work in May and will report directly to Shaffer.

Call has a master's degree in Emergency Management and Homeland Security and previously spent four years as the director of emergency management for Cascade County, Mont., Romo wrote in an email.

"His first order of business will be to establish a project plan to prioritize and implement the Task Force recommendations, including the establishment of a [Local Emergency Planning Committee]," Shaffer wrote in his letter to state officials.

Meanwhile, staff will continue working to update a hazard mitigation plan — the most recent 2016 plan expired in May 2023 — which should wrap up around June, Shaffer wrote. The hazard mitigation document, which identifies ways to prevent various disasters or lessen their impacts, is separate from an Emergency Operations Plan, which outlines how to respond to emergencies after they occur.

The County Commission already set aside $250,000 in recurring money that can be used for a new Office of Emergency Management. Shaffer also will request funding in the 2025 fiscal year budget to hire third-party contractors experienced in emergency management "to help accelerate the significant work that lies ahead," he wrote.