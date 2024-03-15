Solar power regulations upheld by New Mexico Supreme Court

More people could have access to solar power in New Mexico after a lawsuit filed against the state by a group of utility providers was thrown out this this week by the state Supreme Court.

The New Mexico Supreme Court issued its ruling in the case brought by Southwestern Public Service Company against the State Public Regulation Commission (PRC) in June 2022, challenging proposed community solar regulations that were approved by the PRC in July 2022.

The court’s order upheld the community solar rules, and said a second order would be issued at a later date to explain the decision.

SPS was joined in the case by El Paso Electric and the Public Service Company of New Mexico to appeal the PRC’s final decision on the community solar rules and specifics of the program. The rules were in response to the Community Solar Act passed during the 2021 Legislative Session and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Sponsor of the bill New Mexico Sen. Liz Stefanics (D-39) of Cerillos said of the ruling that it would aid in broader adoption of renewable energy in New Mexico and meeting the state’s goals to reduce pollution. The Energy Transition Act passed in 2019 called for New Mexico to achieve 100 percent carbon-free energy, and Stefanics contended community solar was a path to that goal.

“As a proud sponsor of The Community Solar Act, I applaud the New Mexico Supreme Court for doing right by the people and honoring the Act’s legislative intent,” Stefanics said upon the ruling issued March 11, the same day as oral arguments were heard.

“Community solar will continue to play a crucial role in advancing state clean energy goals and this is a step towards cementing our role as a national leader.”

Community solar installations allow low-income or renting residents to tap into “solar gardens” that are bigger than single-home rooftop solar but smaller than large-scale utility solar farms. The concept allows more people to access solar power and the subsequent reductions in electricity bills. They allow customers unable to install panels on their homes to buy solar power from non-utility-owned arrays.

Opponents of the legislation warned it could raise rates paid by utility customers regardless of if they used the solar gardens or not. In its appeal of the proposed rules the utilities argued its customers who do not opt into solar power would end up subsidizing community solar users through increased transmission costs.

The appellants also argued the rules did not include any utility “cost recovery mechanisms,” despite such requirements in the act, and that the regulations did not include required interconnection standards. The utilities called for the PRC to reopen its rulemaking process to correct what the appellants said were “errors” in the approved rules, a move that could delay construction and use of community solar arrays.

“The final rule failed to include language establishing necessary consumer protections contrary to the Legislature’s mandate that the rule include such details,” read the appeal. “The final rule will allow for subsidization of community solar program costs by non-subscribers, despite the prohibition on such subsidization.”

Community solar does use utility infrastructure to deliver the power, but the PRC argued the program could lower transmission costs because the power would be generated locally instead of coming from power plants.

The City of Las Cruces intervened in the case in support of the PRC, along with the Coalition of Sustainable Communities New Mexico (CSCNM), New Energy Economy, the Renewable Energy Industries Association of New Mexico and the Coalition for Community Solar Access.

CSCNM President Beth Beloff said the ruling would allow community solar programs to move forward in New Mexico, providing savings to low-income customers throughout the state.

“New Mexico communities deserve to be powered by sustainable energy generation made right here in the state, with equitable benefits,” Beloff said. “This ruling provides a much-needed avenue for low-income communities and households to experience the full benefits of clean energy and resulting bill savings.”

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, a group that advocates energy issues in New Mexico said the utilities were attempting to delay community solar and make the projects less attractive to subscribers by demanding community solar customers bear all costs related to transmission.

“Solar developers are knocking on New Mexico's door, eager to unleash New Mexico's abundant solar potential,” Nanasi said. “The monopoly utilities did everything in their power to hold the door shut. Today's decisive opinion will allow for solar competition and lower cost, clean energy for New Mexicans."

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: New Mexico Supreme Court rules in community solar lawsuit