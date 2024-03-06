Solar panel company no longer doing business in Florida after abandoning hundreds of contract

Many people use solar panels to go green, but it could end up sending some people in the red as Attorney General Ashley Moody said the industry has become Florida’s next target for scam artists.

Last year, Action 9 told you Robert Duffendak signed a $100,000 contract with MC Solar, based in Tampa, to convert his home into a sun-loving energy producer.

Duffendak showed us eight months after signing a contract, the panels weren’t working, and he wasn’t alone.

Other customers told us they had similar issues.

MC Solar has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Moody announced the company is no longer doing business in Florida after she said MC Solar abandoned hundreds of contracts, damaged homes, and forged documents.

The Attorney General’s Office has seen a 700% increase in complaints on solar installation since 2019.

“Number one it’s a booming market and Florida is number one. But it is also a booming market for these scams,” Moody said.

She announced a public information campaign called scams at a glance - “The Dark Side of Solar” to help consumers navigate potential problems.

She said the most common scams include misleading contracts, false promises of savings, and subpar equipment.

“Do your research, compare quotes, compare companies and make sure it’s someone with a demonstrated history who is delivering the actual installation service.”

