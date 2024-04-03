In her ballad, “Both Sides Now,” Joni Mitchell bemoans all the things she could have done, but clouds got in her way.

It’s a tune North Texans may be humming on Monday — eclipse day.

Or maybe not.

Monday's total eclipse of the sun may play peekaboo with North Texans because of cloud cover.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wichita Falls for Monday is partly clear skies and a 70 percent chance of rain.

That may sound like a contradiction, but anyone who has lived in Texas knows it is not necessarily so. Texans can sing, “I can see clearly now,” one moment and, “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down,” the next.

"There’s still some uncertainty about the cloud cover forecast,” according to Phil Ware, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Norman, Okla. “As of right now it looks like Wichita Falls probably will have some clouds. The question is how thick are the clouds going to be. It’s a little too hard for us to say for sure.”

Ware said forecasters will have a better idea of conditions as the date draws closer.

Wichitans will not see the full eclipse, anyway. The city is too far west of the track, which runs in Texas from the southwest to the northeast. Optimal time to view the partial eclipse will be early afternoon.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting “Total Eclipse in the Park” at noon Monday in Park Central at 815 Scott Ave.

Bring sunscreen and an umbrella.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Solar eclipse in Wichita Falls: Will it rain on our parade?