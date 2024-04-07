Solar eclipse weather forecast in Florida for Monday, April 8, and best time to view it

The Great American Eclipse 2024 is less than 24 hours away.

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, viewers in the Sunshine State will get to see a partial eclipse: Just make sure to wear your safety glasses!

The partial eclipse will take place roughly 12:35 p.m. CDT through 4:20 p.m. EDT. The peak will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Here's the latest weather forecast on what to expect.

Will clouds block Florida's view of Monday, April 8, 2024, eclipse?

Parts across the country risk cloudy weather during the eclipse, but not Florida, according to AccuWeather reports.

From Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, it's likely to be cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

"Other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon," AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Joe Lundberg explained.

There is also a concern that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York around the time of the eclipse, Pastelok said. "There is even a possibility of a passing shower. This could lower viewing opportunity for a couple of hours."

AccuWeather Cloud Cover Forecast

➤ Where will clouds spoil the eclipse?

National Weather Service Florida forecast for Monday, April 8, 2024, solar eclipse

Here's the forecast for Florida as of Sunday from the National Weather Service.

NWS Cloud Coverage Map

As of now, the best chances for the clearest skies look to be in Naples.

NOAA's precipitation outlook for Florida

NOAA 24-Hour Total

Have some fun as you take our eclipse quiz to see how much you know

April 8: A special day

Can't see the quiz? Open in a new browser.

Countdown clock to 2024 solar eclipse

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Click on your location in the map to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Can't see the map? Open in a new browser.

➤ See exact times to go outside to see the eclipse across Florida

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see the best times to view the eclipse across Florida

Can't see our graphics? Click here to reload the page.

Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location.

When the peak coverage will be.

What the peak coverage will be.

When the eclipse ends.

How long the partial eclipse will last.

How are you are from the path of totality.

The time lapse graphic shows what the eclipse will look from Orlando.

