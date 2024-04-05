What is the solar eclipse weather forecast for Appleton? Here's how it looks today.

APPLETON - With the solar eclipse just three days out, it's time to get your plans and eclipse glasses ready. While the Fox Valley is not in the path of totality, the partial eclipse is still a unique experience — if the weather lets you see it.

Based on current models, a system coming through Wisconsin could obscure the Fox Valley's view of the eclipse, said Roy Eckberg, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Green Bay.

While there's still time between today and Monday for the forecast to change, Eckberg said cloud coverage in all of northeastern Wisconsin could limit what residents can see during the eclipse.

"It's not looking good right now," he said.

There's a 50% to 60% chance of rain in the Fox Valley. Rain showers will lighten later in the afternoon but cloud coverage will make a gray sky.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon covers around 85% of the sun and the sky will dim slightly. The clouds could get in the way in most of northeastern and central Wisconsin, but the sky will be clearer in southern Wisconsin.

Based on Friday's forecast, Eckberg said there's a better view of the eclipse near the Wisconsin and Illinois border. Residents who drive down should prepare for heavy traffic as others head toward southern Illinois and northwest Indiana to get the total eclipse experience.

Eclipse Cloud Forecast

This cloud forecast for Monday shows the same thing as yesterdays forecast. Mostly cloudy skies over most of Wisconsin, but a better chance of clear skies to the south. Click the graphic to pause it. pic.twitter.com/WZMAvHUbD4 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) April 5, 2024

When can I see the solar eclipse in the Fox Valley area?

If you plan to try to see the eclipse in the Fox Valley area, here's when you can expect it to start in some cities. You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location on a USA Today map.

Appleton — 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

Residents in Appleton will be able to see the sky dim from 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:08 p.m. when the moon covers 84.7% of the sun. Appleton residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:33 p.m. and again at 2:43 p.m.

Neenah - 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

Neenah residents will experience the partial solar eclipse from 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will peak at 2:08 p.m. when the moon covers 84.9% of the sun. Residents in Neenah can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:33 p.m. and again at 2:43 p.m.

Oshkosh - 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

Oshkosh residents will experience the partial solar eclipse from 12:53 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will peak at 2:08 p.m. when the moon covers 85.4% of the sun. People in Oshkosh can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:33 p.m. and again 2:42 p.m.

