EVANSVILLE – Sorry everyone, but the National Weather Service is still unsure what kind of conditions we'll be dealing with on eclipse day.

Unless some of us figure out a way to live several hundred years, April 8 will provide Evansville residents their only chance to ever see a total solar eclipse pass over the city. But in order for us to view it in its full glory, we'll need clear skies. And the chance of that is still is "50-50," said David Witten with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky.

"The pattern that we're going into is still a little iffy," he said late Friday morning. "It does look like there still could be some type of front around then, but it's still hard to say."

When that front could arrive, and what it might bring with it, is still up in the air, too.

It would likely affect the entire Tri-State area, but it's "too early to know the exact timing," Witten said. It could be a little sooner than April 8 and it could be a little after. The NWS won't have a more concrete idea until the middle of next week.

City and tourism officials are banking on a favorable forecast. Explore Evansville has said they expect as many as 80,000 visitors that day, causing local law enforcement to brace for swarms of cars on area roadways – and the fear that some may park wherever they are when the eclipse peaks between 2:02 and 2:05 p.m. CDT.

If things work out, visitors could spend almost $8 million on lodging, transportation, retail, recreation and food and beverages in Vanderburgh County alone, tourism officials have said.

The last time Evansville saw itself in the path of totality was Aug. 7, 1869. For what it's worth, the skies were sunny that day.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Solar eclipse: What will the weather be like in Evansville on April 8?