When is the solar eclipse in Waynesboro, Franklin County? Search by ZIP code

A spectacular astronomical event is coming our way.

The 2024 solar eclipse is happening across North America on April 8, and the path of totality is happening across a large portion of the United States.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and either fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas, according to NASA.

But no matter how much of the sun is covered where you are, don't look directly at it, even during a total eclipse. Wear solar glasses or risk permanent eye damage.

Here's when the eclipse will happen and what you will see in the Waynesboro area:

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse, also known as the Great North American Eclipse, will happen April 8, 2024.

What will the solar eclipse look like in the Waynesboro area? Search by ZIP code

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

Contributors: Cheryl McCloud, Ramon Padilla, Katrina Zaiets, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: What time is the solar eclipse in Waynesboro, Franklin County