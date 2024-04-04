Solar eclipse watch parties and events in and around Detroit: Telescopes, music and snacks

Get ready to witness the upcoming solar eclipse as it approaches. With April 8 drawing near, numerous eclipse-themed events are set to take place, offering watch parties and educational activities to engage curious crowds.

From local libraries and parks to science centers and businesses, many venues will host gatherings to marvel at the celestial spectacle, which won't grace our skies again in this area until Sept. 14, 2099, according to NASA.

More: The 2024 solar eclipse is Monday. Here's everything you need to know.

While the majority of events are scheduled for April 8, there are a few eclipse-themed events taking place prior to that date.

Great Start Readiness Program preschool students Nokomus Daniels, left, Emma Adkins, middle, and Elsie Fadell participate in a solar eclipse class activity at Mason Central Elementary School in Erie on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Friday Night Live! Eclipse Music - Detroit Institute of Arts

The Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings and conductor Timothy Weiss will celebrate the solar eclipse weekend with a Friday performance exploring light, dark and creativity.

This program features Canti Dell’Eclisse by Bernard Rands, Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy and Franz Joseph Hayden’s String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 76, No. 4.

7 p.m. April 5 at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Rivera Court, 5200 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. General admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Register at the DIA for tickets.

More: What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

Solar Eclipse Celebration – Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum & Leslie Science Nature Center

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7 with paid admission to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, learn about astronomy with hands-on activity tables. 220 E. Ann Street in Ann Arbor.

1:30 -4:30 p.m. April 8 at Leslie Science & Nature Center, explore the night sky in the StarLab, dive into all things space at hands-on activity tables and meet nocturnal wildlife up close. Pick up a pair of eclipse viewing glasses (included with your ticket) to safely watch the eclipse. $5 per person. Register at discoverscienceandnature.org/announcements/solar-eclipse. 1831 Traver Road in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Science Center & Ford House Eclipse Event - Grosse Pointe Shores

Ford House and the Michigan Science Center have joined together for visitors to witness the solar eclipse outdoors and indoors on the grounds of the historic Ford House, where visitors can also take a self-paced tour of the main residence until 4 p.m.

The sun begins to peek from behind the moon at the end of the total eclipse in 2017.

From 1:30-4:30 p.m. the Michigan Science Center will provide details on how the eclipse unfolds and will have family-friendly activities that will include crafting pinhole projectors to safely view the eclipse; safety shields to protect from peripheral sunlight around eclipse glasses; solar telescopes and sunspotters to safely view the sun; and NISENet’s Build a Moon Base Camp.

Noon-4:30 p.m. April 8 at the Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, and will include a pair of solar eclipse glasses.

Solar Eclipse at the Detroit Public Library - Detroit

Stop by the Detroit Public Library for pre-eclipse programs with hands-on activities and crafts leading up to April 8, and for a pair of eclipse glasses (while supplies last) to safely view the solar eclipse. The Main Library, the Jefferson, Knapp and Sherwood Forest Branches will also have special viewing parties for visitors to witness the historic event with a group.

Visit detroitpubliclibrary.org for activities at participating locations and for reservations.

Riverfront Solar Eclipse Watch Party - Detroit

See the eclipse with an enthusiastic crowd on Detroit's riverfront.

At Cullen Plaza, 1340 Atwater St. in Detroit, visitors will receive a free pair of viewing glasses while supplies last and themed snacks, like Sun Chips and Moon Pies. View the eclipse through a large telescope with staff from Huron Clinton Metroparks and view a demo of the solar eclipse and go on a planet walk with staff from the nearby Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St. in Detroit. Pre-register for the planet walk at Michigan DNR.

The event is from 2-4 p.m. April 8 and free parking is available at Cullen Plaza, 1340 Atwater Street in Detroit. Registration for the eclipse viewing party is not required, but encouraged by going to solar eclipse watch party to reserve a spot. Free.

Cranbrook Institute of Science Solar Eclipse Party – Bloomfield Hills

Join astronomers and fellow celestial enthusiasts for a viewing celebration with a state-of-the-art telescope, astronomy-themed activities and more. Indoor-themed activities will be available with the purchase of general admission. Eclipse-viewing glasses will be available for $5 each at the Science Shop.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 at the Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. Register at Cranbrook Institute of Science.

Solar Eclipse Party – Redford Township

The Redford Township District Library will have games, activities, prizes, a moon walk bounce house, eclipse glasses, and the Kona Ice Truck..

The event takes place 2-3:45 p.m. April 8 at Redford Township District Library, 25320 W. Six Mile Road in Redford. Free.

Eclipse Watch Party – Oak Park

Bring a blanket or camp chair to this solar eclipse watch party at Oak Park Public Library. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

2:30-3:30 p.m. April 8 at Oak Park Public Library. Register at Eclipse Watch Party. One registration per family. Free.

Eclipse Party – Livonia

Gather at Greenmead Historical Park’s Alexander Blue House for a fun-filled solar eclipse party with snacks, solar-themed activities and viewing glasses.

2-4 p.m. Greenmead Historical Park, 20501 Newburgh Road in Livonia. Advance registration is required at Livonia Parks and Recreation.

Lawrence Tech Eclipse Watch 2024 - Southfield

Four large, filtered telescopes will be set up for public eclipse viewing and several pinhole camera devices will provide a fine projected view of the moon creeping across the face of the sun starting at 1:30 p.m. April 8 at Lawrence Technological University, 21000 West Ten Mile Road in Southfield. Viewing glasses will be provided.

In case it’s cloudy, there will be a video feed of live shots of the eclipse from clear-sky locations.

Longway Planetarium - Flint

Free telescope solar viewing on the lawn, eclipse viewer making, viewing of NASA’s eclipse stream in the planetarium lobby and special showings of “Totality!” every 30 minutes in the dome ($3 per person). Customized eclipse viewing sunglasses can be purchased in advance for $2 per pair (while supplies last) inside the Longway and Sloan Museum gift shops.

Noon-5 p.m. April 8 at Longway Planetarium, 1310 E. Kearsley in Flint.

A Day of Solar Eclipse Activities - Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a day of activities dedicated to the solar eclipse with shows and community partners offering astronomy-themed learning activities. A public viewing hosted by members of the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s planetarium team along with volunteers from the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association will take place on the Blue Bridge with solar telescopes. Protective eclipse glasses for $1.75 each will be available at the Curiosity Shop during museum hours, while supplies last.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8 at Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW in Grand Rapids.

Solar Eclipse at the Zoo - Toledo

Activities will include animal demonstrations, character meet and greets, a bounce house, musical entertainment, and more. Guests can also witness firsthand how the animals respond to the celestial phenomenon.

For eclipse viewing, the Toledo Zoo will distribute free protective glasses to attendees, while supplies last. Guests are invited to gather at the historic Amphitheatre to witness the darkness of the eclipse and the sounds of the zoo.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 at the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way in Toledo, Ohio. Admission to the eclipse-related activities is included with general zoo admission.

UToledo Solar Eclipse Viewing Event – University of Toledo

Glass Bowl Stadium will be open for public eclipse viewing and the university will also have educational information, games, music, food trucks and more near Centennial Mall. Eclipse viewing glasses will be available while supplies last. All events will run from 12-4:30 p.m. April 8.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Solar eclipse events planned all over metro Detroit: Where to gather