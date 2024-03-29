Solar eclipse watch events at Wallops, Maryland and DC: Where, when to get in on the fun

Though Delmarva isn't in the path of totality for the solar eclipse set for the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024, there will still be plenty of reasons to look to the skies.

Here's a look at when the eclipse is coming, then more on events at the Wallops Flight Facility and elsewhere in Maryland and Washington if you want to take a short trip.

Solar eclipse on Delmarva will be partial, but still spectacular

A partial eclipse — hinging on good weather and clear skies — will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states, including on Delmarva.

A partial eclipse occurs when the orbiting moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

All about the eclipse: Total solar eclipse will cross 13 U.S. states on April 8: Is Maryland in its path?

Solar eclipse event at Wallops Flight Facility

The Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore is making a real event of it for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Events running from 1-5 p.m. will include the launch of not one, but yes, three sounding rockets. You can catch the thrilling launch of three Black Brant IX sounding rockets for the APEP-2 mission, and explore engaging solar-related activities throughout the visitor center.

At the Wallops Visitor Center, the moon will block a maximum of 81.4% of the sun’s light during this phenomenon. One sounding rocket will launch for each segment of the total solar eclipse beginning at about 2:40 p.m. and ending at about 4:05 p.m., yielding about 45 minutes between each rocket.

And if you want to make a day trip of it, here are two solar eclipse events on Maryland's western shore.

Guide to fishing tourneys: Fishing tournaments will abound in Ocean City, Chincoteague and more. Your summer guide.

Enjoy Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Baltimore's Maryland Science Center

Baltimore's Maryland Science Center will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free with paid museum admission.

Explore a variety of sun-safe viewing techniques, create your own pinhole viewer and customize a pair of eclipse glasses. At 2 p.m. the museum will switch over to watch party mode. Find a spot outside and put those new viewing techniques to work, or check out the view from totality — areas where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon, from different viewing locations throughout the exhibit halls and in the planetarium. Plus, there will be timed tickets to the rooftop observatory.

Smithsonian Air and Space Museum

And of course it will be a big solar eclipse party at this famous museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC, beginning at noon.

The National Air and Space Museum, in collaboration with other Smithsonian museums, NASA, NOAA, the National Science Foundation and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory presents an outdoor festival with activities for all ages.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. along the National Mall between 4th and 12th streets. Browse the many activity stations to view the sun in a variety of safe telescopes, and explore the different educational offerings from Smithsonian museums and partners.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Where to watch solar eclipse 2024: Parties at Wallops, Maryland, DC