Will solar eclipse be visible in Florida? How much will you see? Enter ZIP code for answers

The 2024 solar eclipse is six days away.

For those still unsure, or have been focused on other news, Florida won't see a total eclipse where the moon totally blocks the sun, but will see a partial eclipse on April 8. How much of the sun will be blocked depends on where you are in the state.

Enter your ZIP code to see specifics on what you will be able to see from any Florida location, along with when the eclipse will start, end and maximum coverage of the sun.

Countdown clock to 2024 solar eclipse

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Click on your location in the map to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Can't see the map? Open in a new browser.

➤ See exact times to go outside to see the eclipse across Florida

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see when the eclipse starts, peak coverage, when it ends

Can't see our graphics? Click here to reload the page.

Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location.

When the peak coverage will be.

What the peak coverage will be.

When the eclipse ends.

How long the partial eclipse will last.

How are you are from the path of totality.

The time lapse graphic shows what the eclipse will look from Orlando.

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Pineville, best viewing location in Florida

All times are local.

Start: 12:36 p.m.

Peak: 1:55 p.m.

End: 3:13 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 78.6%

Total time: 2 hours 37 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Pensacola

All times are local. ZIP code 32501.

Start: 12:35 p.m.

Peak: 1:55 p.m.

End: 3:13 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 76.6%

Total time: 2 hours 37 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Fort Walton Beach

All times are local. ZIP code 32547.

Start: 12:37 p.m.

Peak: 1:56 p.m.

End: 3:14 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 75.4%

Total time: 2 hours 36 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Panama City

All times are local. ZIP code 32401.

Start: 12:38 p.m.

Peak: 1:57 p.m.

End: 3:14 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 72.2%

Total time: 2 hours 36 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Tallahassee

All times are local. ZIP code 32301.

Start: 1:42 p.m.

Peak: 3 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 70.1%

Total time: 2 hours 34 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Jacksonville

All times are local. ZIP code 32034.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:05 p.m.

End: 4:20 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 65.2%

Total time: 2 hours 32 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in St. Augustine

All times are local. ZIP code 32080.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:05 p.m.

End: 4:19 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 61.8%

Total time: 2 hours 31 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Gainesville

All times are local. ZIP code 32601.

Start: 1:45 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:18 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 63.4%

Total time: 2 hours 32 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Ocala

All times are local. ZIP code 34470.

Start: 1:45 p.m.

Peak: 3:02 p.m.

End: 4:17 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 61.4%

Total time: 2 hours 31 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Leesburg

All times are local. ZIP code 33585.

Start: 1:45 p.m.

Peak: 3:02 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 59.8%

Total time: 2 hours 31 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Daytona Beach

All times are local. ZIP code 32114.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:04 p.m.

End: 4:18 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 59.3%

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Melbourne

All times are local. ZIP code 32901.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:04 p.m.

End: 4:17 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 54.7%

Total time: 2 hours 29 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Vero Beach

All times are local. ZIP code 32960.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 52.8%

Total time: 2 hours 28 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Orlando

All times are local. ZIP code 32789.

Start: 1:46 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:17 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 57.9%

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

All times are local. Timing of 2024 solar eclipse at Disney World

All times are local. ZIP code 32836.

Start: 1:46 p.m.

Peak: 3:02 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 57.6%

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Lakeland

All times are local. ZIP code 33801.

Start: 1:44 p.m.

Peak: 3:01 p.m.

End: 4:15 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 57.2%

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Winter Haven

All times are local. ZIP code 33839.

Start: 1:45 p.m.

Peak: 3:01 p.m.

End: 4:15 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 56.6%

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Fort Pierce

All times are local. ZIP code 34946.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 52.2%

Total time: 2 hours 28 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Stuart

All times are local. ZIP code 34957.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:16 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 51.1%

Total time: 2 hours 27 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in West Palm Beach

All times are local. ZIP code 33401.

Start: 1:48 p.m.

Peak: 3:03 p.m.

End: 4:15 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 49.1%

Total time: 2 hours 26 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Naples

All times are local. ZIP code 34102.

Start: 1:43 p.m.

Peak: 2:59 p.m.

End: 4:12 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 50.6%

Total time: 2 hours 28 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Miami

All times are local. ZIP code 33101.

Start: 1:47 p.m.

Peak: 3:01 p.m.

End: 4:13 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 46.2%

Total time: 2 hours 25 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Key West

All times are local. ZIP code 33040.

Start: 1:42 p.m.

Peak: 2:56 p.m.

End: 4:09 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 45.5%

Total time: 2 hours 26 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Fort Myers

All times are local. ZIP code 33901.

Start: 1:43 p.m.

Peak: 2:59 p.m.

End: 4:13 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 52.3%

Total time: 2 hours 29 minutes

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Sarasota

All times are local. ZIP code 34230.

Start: 1:42 p.m.

Peak: 2:59 p.m.

End: 4:13 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 56.1%

Total time: 2 hours 31 minutes

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Solar eclipse Florida: Enter ZIP code exact timing from any city