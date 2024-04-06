Solar Eclipse Viewing Guide for Kansas City

The Kansas City Metro will only experience a partial 89% solar eclipse on Monday afternoon, which means you will need to wear solar eclipse glasses for the entire event, if looking at the sun! The eclipse begins at 12:37 PM and ends at 3:11 PM. The maximum partial eclipse over Kansas City will be at 1:54 PM, so that will be the best time for viewing, depending on clouds.

Maximum eclipse times for the Kansas City region…

Blue Springs – 1:55 PM (90%)

Harrisonville – 1:54 PM (91%)

Independence – 1:55 PM (90%)

Kansas City – 1:54 PM (89%)

Lawrence – 1:53 PM (88%)

Leavenworth – 1:54 PM (88%)

Lee’s Summit – 1:54 PM (90%)

Liberty – 1:55 PM (89%)

Overland Park – 1:54 PM (89%)

Check out our latest FOX4 Weather Team Solar Eclipse Forecast for Kansas City.



