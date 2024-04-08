The solar eclipse Is today. Here's what you need to know

Apr. 8—It's finally here.

A total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Indiana, including parts of Kokomo and Howard County, today.

Here's what you need to know.

When will it happen?

The partial eclipse will begin around 1:51 p.m. All of Howard County will experience at least a partial eclipse.

Only some parts of the county, however, will experience totality. That's when the sun's rays will be completely blocked by the moon. The city and county's south, eastern and southeastern parts will experience totality. If you can drive to those parts and see totality, do it.

Totality in Howard County begins at different times depending on where one is in the county, but, generally speaking, totality will begin around 3:08 p.m.

The northernmost part of the path of totality runs through Howard County so the length of time totality lasts will be on the shorter end compared to the Indianapolis area and varies widely depending on where you are.

At Kokomo High School? Totality only lasts 30 seconds there. In Jackson Morrow Park for the city of Kokomo's Total Eclipse of the Park event? You'll get one minute of totality. In Greentown? Totality lasts nearly two minutes.

After totality, the partial eclipse will last until approximately 4:23 p.m.

What's the weather looking like?

For being early April, surprisingly promising.

As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting 24% cloud cover at 3 p.m. in Howard County. Notably, the clouds are expected to be "scattered high clouds" that are less likely to limit visibility, though there is still a chance some of the clouds will be thick enough to partially limit visibility.

How should I watch the eclipse?

No matter where you are during the eclipse, make sure you have solar glasses. These glasses should be ISO-approved for solar viewing. Do not use glasses with scratches, holes, or other damage.

The sun is usually so bright that we can't physically stand to look at it. An eclipse cuts down on the brightness, but doesn't stop solar radiation that can cause major vision damage.

The only time it is safe to remove your glasses and look at the sun is during totality.

Eclipse events

Eclipsed in Fun, noon-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This eclipse party will feature activities for all ages. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.

IUK Eclipse, 1:30-4:30 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. View the eclipse from the IU Kokomo campus. Telescopes will be set up outside to safely view the progression of the eclipse. If weather conditions are not favorable in Kokomo, the college will livestream the view from other locations in the observatory lecture hall.

Total Eclipse of the Park, 2-4 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. Join the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department for a solar eclipse viewing party with snacks, games and more.

Totality in Tipton, 2-7 p.m., Tipton High School, 619 S. Main St., Tipton. This event will include food, live music, kids' activities and a car show. Eye protection will be provided for those who do not have any.

