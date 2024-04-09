Solar eclipse, thoughts on cosmic alignment

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A moment of cosmic alignment happened on Monday. The 2024 total solar eclipse was one millions took part in viewing all across the nation and in NEPA.

Even though northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t get to see totality Monday, it was a highly anticipated experience for thousands. One that entertained, amazed, and educated many across our area.

The total solar eclipse at its most visible point of the day just a little after 3:00 p.m. on Monday in moosic.

“Whether it’s light or dark I’m here,” said Scranton resident Pat Brower.

That was the type of commitment thousands in northeastern Pennsylvania shared when viewing the rare event even if they weren’t quite able to see it.

“There’s a lot of excitement around it that you know that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal to see,” said Mary Pop from Luzerne.

“I was disappointed because it was cloudy but other than that it was pretty cool. If you watched for a little bit you could see the clouds move out of the way,” said Harding resident Bill Dale.

Hundreds gathered for eclipse watch parties at Keystone College and Penn State Wilkes-Barre as the countdown began.

For some, it was also a learning experience.

Students at Hazleton Area High School conducted experiments with telescopes and a weather balloon.

This group of science students at the University of Scranton looked at how the solar eclipse impacted radio waves. The study was supported by NASA.

“It’s a really great opportunity to gather data especially because of the amount of coverage we are getting for this eclipse,” said The University of Scranton Electrical Engineering Student Thomas Pisano.

That wasn’t all. A regular season tri-match between the University of Scranton, Kings College, and Misericordia out on the course at Glenmaura National Golf Club.

“It was pretty cool that we pulled it off without any delay like the projected part of the day was not that dark,” said Scranton Head Coach Ed Karpovich.

It’s what many called a once-in-a-lifetime experience that clouds couldn’t quite dim.

“I wasn’t disappointed to be honest with you because it came and it’s gone and tomorrow it’s gonna be me just the same way no difference. As a matter of fact the reason why I didn’t really catch it would be because I thought it was 8:00 p.m. tonight,” said Pittston resident Samuel James.

The next time a total solar eclipse will occur coast to coast over the United States Is 2045.

