Solar eclipse? There's an app for that. How your phone can help you enjoy the spectacle

It's almost here. On April 8, the skies will darken as the sun disappears behind the moon in a spectacular total eclipse that millions of Americans will be lining up to see.

Here in Florida, a bit to the right and down from the path of totality, we'll see a still-amazing partial eclipse (here's when to look up and the best places to watch). If you want some help getting the most out of this breathtaking cosmic event, that phone in your pocket can guide you.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) maintains a comprehensive list of eclipse apps and software. Here's just a few of them.

Phone apps that are streaming the 2024 total solar eclipse live

Total Solar Eclipse

This free app, developed by the Exploratorium, a museum of science, technology and arts in San Francisco, in partnership with NASA, offers a full-service eclipse experience.

"Experience the upcoming eclipses like never before with this app designed for eclipse enthusiasts and curious minds alike," the app's description in the Apple App store says. "Whether you'll be inside or outside the eclipse path, enhance your eclipse watching experience with live close-up views of the solar surface from our advanced telescopes."

The app features interactive eclipse tracking maps, live streams, close-up views of the sun, a massive video library, guidelines on how to protect your eyes and more. You can even send the live video to your set-top box or smart TV for a bigger picture.

Available for iOS and Android, free.

The NASA app

Of course, the NASA app would feature the eclipse. The app already offers a wealth of videos, pictures and information about everything else in space, with podcasts and an International Space Station tracker, and according to the AAS it will also feature livestreams of the eclipse.

Available for iOS and Android, free.

Phone apps to track the 2024 total solar eclipse

One Eclipse

This app from Simulation Curriculum Corp. in collaboration with "Astronomers Without Borders" lets you track the eclipse and also support AWB's STEM education and outreach programs in over 145 countries.

The countdown timer will make sure you don't miss anything, the map will help you find the best place to stand, an eclipse simulator will let you see how it looks from any location on the planet, there are audio prompts to tell you what to look for, and you can share your eclipse experience with others. The app uses popular planetarium software SkySafari 7 to provide the best experience.

One Eclipse also has a program to help you recycle your eclipse glasses after the event to benefit others around the world.

Available for iOS and Android, $1.99.

Just a few other tracking apps (with lots of different features) include:

Eclipse 2024 (Saira Creations): iOS, $1.99.

Eclipse Guide: Ring of Fire (Vito Technology): iOS and Android, free, advanced calendar available as in-app purchase

Eclipse Run (Martine Habib): iOS, 1.99.

EclipseTimesCalc (Robert Hawley): iOS, free

Eclipse Calculator (University of Barcelona, Spain): Android, free

Great American Eclipse (Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com): iOS and Android, free

The Eclipse App (The Eclipse Company): iOS and Android, free for most uses, in-app upgrades for a guided countdown and cloud forecasts

Totality by Big Kid Science (Jeffrey Bennett): iOS and Android, free.

Get help taking amazing eclipse photos

Taking pictures of an eclipse is both exciting and very, very tricky, but there is software to help.

If you're using your phone, consider a Solar Snap kit from Doug Duncan & American Paper Optics. Combined with a mandatory camera eclipse filter, the app helps you adjust your camera settings to safely take pictures of the sun. The app is available for iOS and Android, the filter kit is available here.

A new feature in the Solar Eclipse Timer from Foxwood Astronomy will audibly talk you through when to remove filters and shoot (for people in the path of totality) and when to put them back. Available for iOS and Android, free to download and try, $1.99 to use.

If you'd rather connect your camera to your laptop and let a program do the snapping while you relax and enjoy the show, try one of these:

If you're going manual, try the Solar Eclipse Exposure Calculator and the Solar Eclipse Exposure Guide to help you figure out your settings.

Help science during the eclipse

Want to be a scientist? Or at least help contribute to the study of clouds and the changes in heat before, during and after a solar eclipse?

The GLOBE Observer app lets you help add to the world's scientific knowledge. During a solar eclipse, the GLOBE Eclipse tool in the app will prompt you to add temperature readings and observations of land and sky conditions.

You can use the app, sponsored by NASA, to help scientists around the world the rest of the time, too. Track clouds, mosquitos, landscape changes and tree growth in your area to help provide data and help scientists understand how our world is changing.

Available for iOS and Android, free.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Solar eclipse apps help you watch, learn about, photograph event