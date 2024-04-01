Solar eclipse Smiley Cookies available to order from Eat’n Park

Holding a solar eclipse watch party with your friends? Eat’n Park has Smiley Cookies available for the once-in-a-limetime occasion!

The full-sized Smiley Cookies have their own sunglasses and come in several different neon colors.

Orders for the cookies must be in by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 to be guaranteed delivery by the eclipse on April 8.

Prices are $20.99 for a dozen, or $76.99 for 50 cookies, plus shipping.

The cookies are only available on SmileyCookie.com and are not available at Eat’n Park restaurant locations.

