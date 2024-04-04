Solar eclipse science experiments: NASA needs amateur scientists to gather info. How to help

A solar eclipse is not just a spectacular cosmic sight and a massive temporary tourist attraction. It's also a great chance to advance human knowledge. And you can help.

Thousands of amateur "citizen scientists" will be out before, during and after the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, taking pictures of clouds, measuring air temperatures and listening to wildlife while recording it all for use by researchers.

NASA's GLOBE, which stands for Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, is a massive crowd-sourced program that studies how the eclipse affects our atmosphere. You can participate even during a partial eclipse with just the free app and a thermometer.

The GLOBE app (available for iOS and Android) allows you to track clouds, plants, soil, mosquitos, landscape changes and tree growth in your area all year round to help provide data and help scientists understand how our world is changing.

During the eclipse, the app will display the GLOBE Eclipse tool and prompt users to temperature readings and observations of land and sky conditions.

During the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse, NASA researchers (with amateur assistance) found that the biggest temperature swings during the eclipse were in areas with less cloud cover.

"It’s a finding that would have been difficult, perhaps impossible, without the assistance of numerous amateur observers along the eclipse path," said Marilé Colón Robles, a meteorologist based at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, and the GLOBE project scientist overseeing the cloud study portion of the project.

While there are weather stations along the path of the Great American Eclipse and satellites overhead, they're limited and can't provide the same level of detail as people on the ground, Ashlee Autore, a NASA Langley data scientist, said in a release.

“The power of citizen science is that people make the observations, and they can move," she said. The April eclipse will be passing over several different climate regions, making observations in all of them very important to the study of the flow of energy from the sun and an understanding of climate.

Crowdsourced citizen science eclipse projects for anyone

Eclipse Soundscapes: This NASA-funded project studies how animals and insects are affected by solar eclipses. Submit your observations during the eclipse, or if you'll be in or near the eclipse path, use specialty equipment to collect and record soundscapes. People outside the path can still help analyze the data.

HamSCI: If you have a Ham radio, you can help scientists better understand Earth’s ionosphere. Eclipse events will also be held at a number of universities.

Radio JOVE: What sound does the sun make? Is it different during an eclipse? You can detect it on your own 16-24 MHz radio telescope and collect data for study and projects. They're hoping for observations before, during and after the eclipse.

Citizen science eclipse projects if you'll be in the path for a total eclipse

Citizen CATE 2024: Teams of citizen scientists will be taking polarized images of the sun's corona during the totality of the eclipse to learn more about it.

Eclipse Megamovie 2024: Where do solar jets go once they form on the sun? You can use your DSLR camera, tripod and telephoto lens to take pictures and upload them to the project's server to help researchers find out.

Sunsketcher: Want to help map the sun? Use the Sunsketcher app (iOS | Android) to take pictures during the totality and help researches determine "the true shape of the Sun."

Help advance solar science all year round

Solar Jet Hunter: Satellite data for the past 10 years has produced a lot of images of the sun, and NASA scientists use algorithms to sort through them and automatically detect features, But human eyes are better and NASA would like your help finding solar jets to help us understand more about the sun and other stars.

The Sungrazer Project: You can become a "Comet Hunter" and help spot new comets in the data from ESA/NASA SOHO and NASA STEREO satellite data. A known but cool one to watch for: the "devil comet" is passing by and may be easier to see during the eclipse.

Scientific advancement is all well and good, but NASA wants you to remember: don't forget to enjoy "one of the most extraordinary astronomical events of your lifetime."

