Solar Eclipse Safety Tips

Many areas of the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun on Monday, August 21, 2017, but there are some important safety concerns when it comes to experiencing an eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will start in Oregon and stretch across the country all the way to South Carolina -- find out if you are in the eclipse's path of totality HERE -- with most people getting to see a partial eclipse. It's important to never look directly at the sun and this is especially important during Monday's eclipse.

According to NASA, the only safe way to look at the sun during this event with special-purpose solar filters, commonly called “eclipse glasses” or a hand-held solar viewer. NASA recommends checking the American Astronomical Society website to find a list of glasses and viewers that meet international safety standards.

This solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime event and if proper safety standards are met children should absolutely see it.

Here are some more eclipse tips from NASA to keep in mind:

Regular sunglasses do not provide the needed protection

Do not use damaged or scratched solar filters

Supervise all children when using solar filters and solar viewers

Do not remove your solar filter while still looking at the sun, look away from the sun and then remove

Cameras, telescopes, and binoculars are not safe for eclipse viewing

Use your eclipse glasses over your normal eyeglasses

Only those within the eclipse's path of totality should remove their solar filters while viewing and only during the short time when the sun is completely covered by the moon

Most people in America will be viewing the eclipse outside of the path of totality and should always use an approved solar filter

If you do not have an approved pair of eclipse glasses, another way to experience this event is through pinhole projection, which the American Astronomical Society explains, HERE.

If solar glasses or a pinhole projector are not possible, you can always safely watch the eclipse on television or the Internet. NASA will be broadcasting the event live at 9:00 AM PST on their Facebook page, which can be found HERE.

More detailed information from NASA, including times, locations and the how much of the sun will be eclipsed in your area can be found, HERE!