Solar eclipse, one-woman show and more: Community events March 25-31

Sally Ride one-woman show

DOVER — Join Dover Public Library on Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. for a one-woman play by Sheryl Faye on the remarkable life of Sally Ride. The performance traces Ride’s life from her childhood to adulthood. This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit library.dover.nh.gov or call 603-516-6050.

Book launch

BERWICK, Maine — Join the Berwick Public Library on Wednesday, March 27, at 6 p.m. for a book launch and author talk with Maine author Ross Alan Bachelder. Bachelder’s new book is “Cecelia by Moonlight,” a poignant tale about highly- temperamental and precocious Cecelia and her sophisticated West Coast parents.

Mug painting

DOVER — On Wednesday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, bring your own mug and come design a mug with paints and paint markers. We'll be using a dishwasher safe sealant to make permanent your imaginative artwork. This is not an instructional session. Just come be creative and relax. Registration required.

Owl Program and Prowl with Tailwinds

PORTSMOUTH — March 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Society Education Center at Creek Farm. This program, in partnership with Tailwinds, environmental educators, will allow participants to meet an owl ambassador up close and in person, learn about raptor biology, adaptations, natural history, habitat, and environmental concerns as well as the impact of humans on wildlife and raptors and what you can do to help these wild neighbors. To sign up, visit forestsociety.org/creek-farm-series or email tripley@forestsociety.org with registration questions.

History lecture presents the History of the KKK in Maine

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture by historian Raney Bench presenting the rise and fall of the Ku Klux Klan in Maine during the 1920s. The lecture is on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. No registration is required. The link to the lecture is found at oldberwick.org.

The Right Time Stands Ready: The Last Words of Johnny Cash

KITTERY, Maine — On Good Friday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m., at 33 Government St., Kittery, the Second Christian Church of Kittery will be offering a night focused on the spiritual journey of Johnny Cash as expressed on his final studio recording, American IV: The Man Comes Around. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be received to benefit nonprofit organizations serving our communities.

Special STEM event: the solar eclipse

DOVER — On Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, join us a special STEM event to celebrate the Solar Eclipse of 2024. We will gather in the library to discover, learn, and explore the eclipse phenomena through fun science and math experiments. All ages are welcome.

State tourism officials have released marketing tools and promotional materials for businesses to use ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Solar eclipse, one-woman show and more: Community events March 25-31