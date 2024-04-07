Solar eclipse metro Detroit weather forecast: What to know

The National Weather Service updated weather map for Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the Total Solar Eclipse over North America.

Things may be looking up — or should we say clearing up — for Michiganders hoping to see Monday's total solar eclipse.

With anticipation gearing up for the rare opportunity, clear skies will be essential to viewing the eclipse, especially since most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality.

As of Sunday, AccuWeather predicts a high of 70 degrees in Detroit on Monday, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The region will see showers overnight Sunday up until sunrise time early Monday. Expect a low chance of precipitation, around 22%, early Monday, with cloudy conditions clearing to partly cloudy by afternoon, per Weather.com.

Updated Key Messages for tomorrow's total solar eclipse and cloud cover forecast are available. High clouds spanning across parts of the totality path are likely, but may not completely obscure the eclipse. For local forecasts visit https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI. pic.twitter.com/d4JgEXorsF — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 7, 2024

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting a 30% chance of sky cover during the eclipse time in southeastern Michigan.

Totality in the U.S. will begin at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas. It will make its way at approximately 1:55 p.m. into Michigan. From there, the path will cut diagonally across the country before ending around 3:35 p.m. EDT in Lee, Maine.

When is the 2024 eclipse in Michigan?

Most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality, but you can still see the moon crossing the sun with eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

There's one small sliver of Monroe County, near Toledo, that's expected to be in the path of totality. This means the area will likely dim and temperatures drop a few degrees as the moon's shadow covers the sun.

Here's when you can expect to view the eclipse from your city or area. (Can't see the chart below? Tap here.)

Amy Huschka contributed to this report.

