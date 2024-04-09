What the solar eclipse looked like in Miami — through the Frost Science Museum’s lens

A renowned science gallery featuring a planetarium comes in handy when a total solar eclipse — nicknamed the Great North American Eclipse for its long path over North America — maneuvers through the U.S. So, Miami’s Frost Science Museum on Monday hosted sky gazers to witness the rare, awe-inspring celestial event.

Though South Florida only saw a partial solar eclipse, the museum’s visitors pulled up to catch a glimpse and learn through programs and the planetarium about the science behind the moon blocking Earth’s view of the sun.

Views of partial solar eclipse at Frost Science

Jayme Eglin, left, shows her sons Eli, center, and Archer, how they will hold her pinhole cameras in the shadow to see the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

Andrea Victoriano, 10, left, Esperanza Salcedo, Joanna Fijalkowska and Emanuel Victoriano watch in Miami.

Malena Contreras, front, and Claudia Herman watch the partial solar eclipse from the plaza on Monday, April 8, 2024, at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

The partial solar eclipse reaching about 40% on Monday, April 8, 2024, at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.