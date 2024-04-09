What the solar eclipse looked like in Miami — through the Frost Science Museum’s lens
David Santiago
·1 min read
A renowned science gallery featuring a planetarium comes in handy when a total solar eclipse — nicknamed the Great North American Eclipse for its long path over North America — maneuvers through the U.S. So, Miami’s Frost Science Museum on Monday hosted sky gazers to witness the rare, awe-inspring celestial event.
Though South Florida only saw a partial solar eclipse, the museum’s visitors pulled up to catch a glimpse and learn through programs and the planetarium about the science behind the moon blocking Earth’s view of the sun.
