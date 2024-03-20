On the solar eclipse and what it's like to live in space with Ron Garan, Yonkers astronaut

As the next solar eclipse approaches New York on April 8, it seems like everyone's mind is on what's beyond the skies.

Former NASA astronaut, author and Yonkers native Ron Garan has seen the stars up close and personal. He's spent 178 days in space and has taken a ride around the Earth's orbit over 2,800 times.

This year, the solar eclipse is unique to New York because it’s the first time in 99 years the state will experience a total solar eclipse. The path of the eclipse passes through Western New York in cities like Buffalo and Rochester. But while the Lower Hudson Valley won’t get the full experience – only 92% of it -- New Yorkers across the state are still excited to catch a glimpse of the cosmic phenomenon, including Garan.

Garan shares his story and experiences at the Hudson River Museum on Saturday, March 23 for the Super Solar Eclipse Saturday event, but last week he landed at The Journal News/lohud to talk all things space.

Question: How did you get interested in space and astronomy?

Answer: I got interested in space on July 20, 1969. That was the day of the first moon landing and that was the day I realized I wanted to be an astronaut. That is one of my most vivid childhood memories.

I remember my whole extended family gathered at The Ramp restaurant in Yonkers because it was my great-grandparents' 50th wedding anniversary. So we all gathered around a black and white television and watched those first footsteps on the moon along with millions and millions of people around the world.

At that moment, I realized that we had just become a different species. Now, I was only 7 years old, so I wouldn't have been able to put it in those words at the time, but I realized that we just became a species that was no longer confined to our planet. I wanted to be part of that group of explorers that was able to step off the planet and look back upon ourselves. Fortunately, that dream came true about four decades later.

Yonkers native Ron Garan in a 2011 NASA picture taken at the International Space Station.

Q: What is it like being an astronaut and going to into space for your job? What are some of the coolest things you've seen in space?

A: I was an astronaut for 13 years. I did three missions with NASA, two of which were in space. The first one was actually on the bottom of the ocean. I spent three weeks in Aquarius, the world's only undersea laboratory, doing a scientific mission.

In 2008, I flew on Space Shuttle Discovery. We brought up and installed a Japanese laboratory to the International Space Station and I did three space walks on that mission. Then, I spent half of 2011 living and working onboard the International Space Station after launching from Kazakhstan on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft with a couple of Russian military officers. This was actually on the 50th anniversary of the first flight of a human in space, made by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. We launched from the same launchpad that he launched from on a spacecraft actually called Gagarin.

Being an astronaut is obviously a very exciting job but it is also a challenging and difficult profession. There's a lot of training involved. We're not flying in space all the time and when we're not flying, we're either training, supporting the missions that are in space or we're doing some kind of technical assignment where we're trying to help improve the technical capabilities of our space program.

When I flew my first mission, that was a construction mission, so we were helping to build the International Space Station. My second mission was more of a science mission, where we were conducting experiments on board the Space Station and also maintaining it. I actually did another space walk on my six-month mission in support of maintenance of the space station.

Q: How does it feel to stay on the International Space Station?

A: The International Space Station is a really exciting place to live and work. The views are incredible. People ask me if I was bored while I was on the Space Station for six months and I can honestly say there was never a time I was bored. If I ever felt like I'd be bored, all I had to do was look out the window and see the Earth and that was always amazing and beautiful. You have your crew onboard with you, your teammates, and so that's always great to be up there sharing this incredible experience and doing this great work with other amazing folks. But there's also the extended crews on the ground throughout the world that are all part of the crew as well. So you have this feeling of being part of something bigger than yourself and part of something really amazing that's improving life on earth. It's really rewarding.

We have all kinds of fun with zero gravity. For instance, we're all taught as kids not to play with your food, but playing with your food in zero gravity is a lot of fun and highly encouraged. The coolest thing though, is always looking back at the Earth, but also looking back in the opposite direction out at the infinite universe. It really gives you a sense of our place in the universe and it's a very humbling experience to look in one direction and see this beautiful planet that we all call home and then you look in the opposite direction and you see the vastness of space. Our planet looks like a fragile oasis from that point of view. It just glows against the backdrop of the inky blackness of space and it's really extraordinary.

Q: What's something that happens in outer space that we would never think about here on Earth?

A: Living in zero gravity takes some getting used to. We take a lot of things for granted here on Earth. Like if you put something down on a table, you expect it's going to stay there. It's really easy to lose things in space because they just float off in different directions, but there's also a freedom there that we don't have on Earth. If I'm working on something on the floor, I could just flip upside down and turn the floor into the ceiling. We're not limited by this floor space. We have the whole three-dimensional volume to work within, which is pretty amazing. It's a pretty unique environment to live and work in.

Q: Have you ever seen an eclipse from space?

A: What we see from space, if you get far enough out from the Earth, is the shadow of the moon on the Earth. You see a circular shadow that traverses across the earth as the sun moves behind the moon and the moon casts the shadow onto the Earth. I've not seen that personally with my own eyes but I have seen photographs and videos of that happening and it's quite extraordinary. I have seen a total solar eclipse on the ground. I remember as a small child there was a total solar eclipse in the New York area and I remember getting all the protective equipment, the pinhole boxes and going outside to see it. I also recently saw the one that went through Nashville a few years ago and that was spectacular.

Q: What are you most excited about when it comes to this upcoming total eclipse? Why are eclipses so fascinating?

A: When astronomical events like this occur, it really lets us see first hand the cosmic dance that takes place every moment of every day. We kind of live our life here on the surface of the earth and a lot of time the bigger picture is not within our focus or within our awareness. But when events like a solar eclipse occur, it kind of resets that perspective. It zooms us out to a larger perspective and it allows us to see that we're part of something much, much bigger than just ourselves.

There's a term that was coined called the overview effect. The overview effect is the shift in awareness that some astronauts experience when they see our planet Earth hanging in the blackness of space. It's a feeling of unity, it's a feeling of deep appreciation for the beauty, it's a feeling of connectedness and you don't have to go to space to have that experience. You can have it right here on the Earth. Things like solar eclipses are things that can bring us into that heightened state of awareness and then allow us to see the bigger picture.

But what's interesting here is the reason the eclipse is so powerful, the reason why we're having this conversation, the reason why people are going to come to a talk at the Hudson River Museum, is because the eclipse is very rare. It doesn't happen all the time. But it's no more beautiful or no more compelling than a sunset or a sunrise, which happens every day. We have been conditioned to take that evidence of the cosmic dance for granted and we usually ignore it.

I think the eclipse is a reminder that each and every one of us is riding through the universe together on this spaceship that we call Earth. We're all in this together. We're all in space right now and we're all crew mates. There are no passengers on spaceship Earth and as crew mates, we have a responsibility to mind the ship and to take care of our fellow crew mates. That's what these types of events remind us, either consciously or unconsciously. We're all part of something bigger and we need to start acting that way.

Q: Where do you like to go when you're back home in Yonkers?

A: I've lived in a few neighborhoods in Yonkers so I enjoy driving through the old neighborhoods and seeing how things have changed. I went to Roosevelt High School so I always like to stop back at Roosevelt High School when I can.

I'm also a big pizza fan so I always like to go check out the standard pizzerias. The pizzeria that I grew up with because it's across the street from the high school is Carlo's, but there's also A&V and Dom & Vinnie's. There's a bunch of great pizzerias but I don't think I've ever been back to Yonkers without getting a slice of pizza.

Q: What should guests expect for your event this Saturday?

A: I'm going to share my experience in space and I'm going to talk about the overview effect. The title of my first book is called The Orbital Perspective. There's another book called The Overview Effect by Harvard professor Frank White and I wrote the foreword in the fourth edition of that book. In the foreword, I compared and contrasted the overview effect and the orbital perspective. So if the overview effect is this shift in awareness that astronauts have by seeing the planet from space and in space, the orbital perspective is what you do with that shift.

The orbital perspective is the call to action that comes from this shift in awareness. It's a refusal to accept the status quo in our planet. It's a feeling of injustice, a feeling that things do not have to be the way they are. We don't have to accept the status quo on our planet and we can nudge the trajectory of our civilization toward a more restorative and positive future, a future we'd all want to be a part of.

So in my talk at the Hudson River Museum, I'm going to talk about the eclipse and what that means but I'm also going to share my experience living and working in space and how that shifted my outlook, my worldview, my mindset and has filled me with a commitment with a call to action to share that perspective with as many people as I can. Hopefully through that, I can encourage people and motivate them to make a bigger difference and help steer towards that positive, restorative future.

Garan will give two lectures at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. during Super Solar Eclipse Saturday at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers on March 23. Visit the Hudson River Museum website for more information.

