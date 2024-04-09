How the solar eclipse impacted the Missouri General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As skies darkened across the country Monday, some Missouri lawmakers had the day off to enjoy the eclipse in their districts.

We haven’t seen anything like it since 2017 and won’t see it again until 2044, which is why the Missouri House gave representatives the day off. Across the building, members of the upper chamber still met. With less than six weeks until lawmakers adjourn for the summer, senators have big topics still to address.

“What a wonderful day,” Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, said. “It’s a party in Missouri. This has turned out to be a holiday for many of us.”

No matter where you live, you probably heard about or saw the moon passing between the earth and sun.

While some might have used their lunch break to step outside, there are mixed emotions about representatives being given the day off.

“I think we have mixed feelings about whether or not that’s good use of our time, but I definitely think it’s interesting when we continue to have time off here,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said.

Besides a couple of snow days, members were also off for the Chief’s Super Bowl Rally in February.

Bus catches fire in Normandy, rolls into house

In the upper chamber, all eyes are on the Senate, who spent Monday working. The chamber struggled to establish a quorum, which takes 18 members. After minutes of the bell ringing for roll call, finally enough members were present for the chamber to move forward.

After the House passed a $50 billion budget last week, the spending plan is now in the hands of the Senate, which has less than five weeks to make its changes before the constitutional deadline. Representatives cut $2 billion from the proposal the governor sent lawmakers back in January.

“The timeline is going to be right, no doubt about it,” Senate President Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said. “I think there’s a bunch of folks who would like to see some of those cuts remain and find ways to invest where we can.”

Members of the House feel as though little work is being done this year, with many representatives focusing on their campaign for reelection or higher office.

“We’re seeing a lot of early releases for session,” Quade said. “We’re seeing a lot of technical sessions that we normally wouldn’t see. I think the eclipse is a special circumstance but it’s part of the conversation here. We’re doing a lot of hurry up and waiting.”

Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered outside the statehouse Monday to watch a piece of history.

“I’m excited because in 2017, the birds stopped chirping, it was quiet, the temperatures dropped, my dog was howling in the backyard,” Seitz said. “I want to see it with friends here at the Capitol and just enjoy the day.”

It’s uncommon for the General Assembly to be in the final weeks of session without sending any legislation to the governor’s desk.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.