How will the solar eclipse impact Sacramento?

Sacramento may not experience the totality of the upcoming solar eclipse, however, the area will still feel the effects of a partial one.

“If you didn’t know it was coming, you might just write it off as an abnormally cool spring day,” said Raj Dixit, Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society.

Sacramento is expected to experience 45 percent coverage of the sun, according to Dixit.

“It’s going to appear like someone took a bite out of the sun, from the bottom,” Dixit said. “Imagine just the sun, but half as bright.”

The Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society reported that there are some similarities in what people will be able to see in Sacramento compared to 2017, the last time there was a total eclipse.

Residents of the Capital City should expect to witness the eclipse at 11:15 a.m. Experts said it will be accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature – 1 to 2 degrees.

“Back in 2017, when there was another total eclipse, Sacramento had a better show,” Dixit said. “It was 79 percent covered, as opposed to less than 50. And you could definitely feel the temperature drop five degrees.”

No matter the degree of what will be seen, Dixit said people should soak in the eclipse because the next total eclipse won’t happen again for about 20 years.

