When will the solar eclipse happen in Chicago?

In less than 24 hours, areas of southern Illinois experience a total solar eclipse. The moon will completely block out the sun for cities such as Carbondale in the path of totality.

But what will the eclipse look like in Chicago?

Can I see the eclipse in Chicago?

Yes. Chicago will experience a partial solar eclipse − rather than a total eclipse.

What will be the Chicago eclipse percentage?

According to NASA's Eclipse Explorer, 93.9% of the sun will be covered at the peak of the eclipse, which will take place at 2:07 p.m.

What time does the eclipse start in Chicago?

In Chicago, the eclipse will begin at 12:51 p.m. before reaching its peak at 2:07 p.m. The eclipse will come to an end at 3:21 p.m.

How long will the eclipse last in Chicago?

The eclipse in Chicago will last 2 hours and 30 minutes from start to finish.

