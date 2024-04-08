Solar eclipse guide: Updated weather forecast, where to view, when will it peak in SoCal

The wait is over: The highly anticipated total solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. midday Monday, April 8.

Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Those in Southern California will be unable to see the total eclipse, but will be able to see the partial eclipse.

Many places in the U.S. − Rochester, N.Y., Cleveland, and Austin, Texas, to name a few − will see a total eclipse, in which the sun is completely obscured.

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

When is the solar eclipse?

According to Timeanddate.com, which tracks solar eclipses, the April 8 eclipse will start being partially visible in California at 10:03 a.m. and end at 12:31 p.m. The peak is expected to be around 11:15 a.m.

How long does a solar eclipse last?

Total solar eclipses last between 10 seconds to about 7.5 minutes, according to NASA.

The longest solar total solar eclipse, which will last 7 minutes 29 seconds, is set to happen on July 16, 2186. The shortest solar eclipse, which lasted 9 seconds, occurred on Feb. 3, 919 CE.

Eclipse forecast for Palm Springs area, Riverside: Could there be clear skies now?

The Coachella Valley may not be in line to see a total solar eclipse, but residents can take solace that it’s now looking increasingly likely that clouds will not obscure the sun for our area.

While earlier weather modeling raised concerns that clouds could eclipse locals’ views of the unique celestial event, a meteorologist told The Desert Sun on Friday that it should now be clear enough to get a decent view.

The current forecast for the late morning eclipse time is for partly cloudy skies, said Mark Moede, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“I don’t think there will be enough clouds to obscure the eclipse,” he said.

Moede added that Monday’s weather will be dictated by a weather system that will be impacting a swath of the American southwest from the California coast to Arizona. He explained that the system is expected to be drier than other recent systems that have brought rain and snow to the region because it “doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with.”

As a result, the biggest impact on desert dwellers trying to view the eclipse could be wind, as breezes of 15 to 45 mph are expected throughout the Coachella Valley on Monday. Temperatures should otherwise be comfortable, though, with highs in the lower 70s near the San Gorgonio Pass with much of the rest of the valley expected to reach the mid to upper 70s.

The story is much the same throughout the rest of Southern California, with skies clear enough to view the eclipse expected along the coast and in the Inland Empire. In Joshua Tree – always a popular location for viewing celestial events – the current forecast is similar to that of the Coachella Valley with sunny skies and breezy conditions expected.

Solar eclipse totality map

This zoomable map shows the path where totality can be seen and where it's expected to peak per city.

How do I know solar eclipse glasses are safe? How can I view the eclipse safely without glasses?

If you buy or are given eclipse glasses, be sure they are made by companies the American Astronomical Society has certified as safe.

NASA does not certify glasses, so be wary of any manufacturers claiming that to have the space agency's approval.

Eclipse glasses should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. The glasses also must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

If you cannot find certified glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse, including with a shadow box you can make yourself. Whatever you do, don't look at the sun without proper protection.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," when observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, confuses animals – nocturnal creatures stir, and bird and insects fall silent.

Where to watch the eclipse in the California desert

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is no stranger to scenic sightings and a solar eclipse is no exception. Known for its stunning views of the stars, Joshua Tree makes a perfect location to observe the rare astronomical event.

Wherever you are in the park you should have no problem taking in the view of the view with proper eclipse glasses.

Visitors will have to pay a parking fee to enter the park, including a standard entrance pass which ranges from $15 to $30. More information on on passes can be found on the National Park Service website.

Rancho Mirage Community Park

A person views the partial solar eclipse after picking up solar viewing glasses at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Rancho Mirage Public Library will host an event at the to observe the moon passing between Earth and the Sun. Sightings will occur at the Rancho Mirage Community Park, a short walk from the library.

The partial solar eclipse will take place will begin at 10:06 a.m. and end at 12:25 p.m. with it peaking at 11:14 a.m., when the moon will block 53% of the sun’s disk.

The library urges people to wear proper eye protection during the event and has partnered with the observatory to provide certified eclipse glasses on hand. More information regarding the event and a giveaway will be available close to the event.

Wait there's more: Horned devil comet another reason to look up on April 8

As if a solar eclipse weren't enough, observers on April 8 may also get a glimpse of a rare "horned" celestial show, a dazzlingly bright comet with a scary name.

A comet designated 12P/Pons-Brooks got the much more interesting name “devil comet” when it had an outburst, a large ejection of dust and gases, in July 2023.

On the day of the Great American Eclipse, the devil comet may become visible to the unaided eye, astronomers say.

Amateur and professional observers in the Northern Hemisphere will get a unique opportunity to view the comet, which is renowned for its periodic eruptions of gas and dust.

12P/Pons-Brooks was named after the two astronomers who first observed it, according to EarthSky.org – Frenchman Jean-Louis Pons in the early 19th century and British American William Robert Brooks in 1883.

The comet has experienced repeated outbursts as it has approached the sun.

Comets are composed of ice and dust and can be recognized by their long, traveling tails, which are generated as the comet gets closer to the sun and heats up, NASA says.

The heat from the sun leaves gases and dust in a comet’s wake, creating a glowing trail that can extend millions of miles.

The hornlike appearance of devil comet's coma, the dust and gas that envelope its nucleus, has led to the nickname among observers on Earth.

The solar eclipse will surely dominate America's attention April 8, but other planets and stars will appear as the sun's light is blocked by the moon.

