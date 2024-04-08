Solar eclipse guide: 7 things for people near South Bend to know about today's event

After months of anticipation, a total solar eclipse will pass over central and southern Indiana this afternoon. But the South Bend region isn't TOTALLY left out. We'll see 97% totality, scientists say.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between the sun and Earth, completely obscuring the sun. During a total solar eclipse, viewers can see the sun's corona — its outer atmosphere — which is generally obscured by the sun's brightness.

Tribune staff will be at watch parties around South Bend, bringing you a front-row seat to the celestial celebrations. But if you're here before the party starts, we've assembled what you need to know — and some light reading to kill time — ahead of the eclipse.

Solar eclipse livestream

NASA will livestream the eclipse from its event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The USA TODAY Network will also be livestreaming the eclipse from multiple locations, including Washington D.C., Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and New York. Watch it here:

NASA's livestream will be available on NASA TV, NASA.gov, the NASA app and YouTube.

Learn more about where to download NASA's apps at nasa.gov/apps.

What time is the eclipse in South Bend?

The eclipse will begin here about 1:52 p.m., said Rachel Cobb from the National Weather Service-South Bend. We will seek a peak totality of about 97% between 3:08 and 3:12 p.m., depending on precisely where you are. The eclipse will end around 4:25 p.m.

Looking for other cities? You can search by ZIP code for precise times.

Where to watch the eclipse around South Bend and St. Joseph County

But how's the weather?

Don't worry about South Bend's permacloud blocking your view. Our cloud cover will not interfere with viewing the eclipse, according to the meterologists at our newsgathering partner, WNDU.

Take our eclipse quiz

Already know all this and you're ready to test your knowledge? Try your hand at our solar eclipse quiz.

Other things to know about the eclipse

