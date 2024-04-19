Solar eclipse generates millions through Oklahoma parks

Apr. 19—The April 8 total solar eclipse which included parts of Southeastern Oklahoma in the paths of totality and near totality had a significant economic impact on the area.

Oklahoma Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Shelly Zumwalt has released the numbers on the economic impact — which, as forecast beforehand, is notable.

"Oklahoma was the best place in the country to watch the 2024 total solar eclipse," Zumwalt said in a release from her office.

"Visitors from over 40 states and multiple countries chose to experience the eclipse in one of our state parks and generated an estimated $15 million," said Zumwalt, who is also executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

"Events like the eclipse underscore the region's capacity to attract and sustain substantial visitation, particularly as travel and tourism for experiences is on the rise.

"We look forward to building on this momentum to bring even more visitors to Oklahoma," said Zumwalt.

For a time period from Thursday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 9 — the day following the eclipse — visitor activity generated an economic impact of $7 million per day, according to information from the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

During the same time period, 122,674 individuals visited seven state parks with either full or partial eclipse totality, according to information released by Zumwalt's office.

They generated more than $15 million, which accounts for more than one-third of the estimated economic impact for the region, the Tourism and Recreation Office said.

Oklahoma State Parks in the path of totality included Beavers Bend State Park, near Broken Bow, which had a 4 minute and 15-second length of totality.

Talimena State Park in Talihina, which is the gateway to Talimena Scenic Drive on the Oklahoma side, had 1 minute and 38 seconds of totality, according to Eclipse2024.org.

Lake Wister State Park had 1 minute and 31 seconds of totality.

Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton experienced 99.2% of darkness during the eclipse.

McGee Creek State Park in Atoka County had 99.57% of totality, while Lake Texoma State Park experienced 99%.