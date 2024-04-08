Solar eclipse forecast for Rochester NY. Will there be clouds today?

The chance of clear skies in Rochester today for the April 8 solar eclipse still exists, according to multiple weather sources. It is a slim chance.

The National Weather Service called for the Rochester airport location to have an 82% of cloud cover at 3 p.m. The total coverage of the sun by the moon, which lasts for just over three minutes, is set to begin at 3:20 p.m.

Weather in Rochester NY: What AccuWeather forecast says

The AccuWeather forecast predicts a RealFeel temperature of 63 degrees in the sun this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, with an afternoon cloud cover chance of 87% and an 18% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. There is no measurable precipitation in the forecast.

National Weather Service forecast for April 8 in Rochester NY

The National Weather Service calls for it to be partly sunny today overall, with a high near 59.

Over the weekend, it was glorious weather, of course.

Boy are we really giving the out-of-towners the wrong impression about Rochester weather this weekend. ☀️ — Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) April 7, 2024

