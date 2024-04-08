Solar eclipse forecast for Rochester NY. Will there be clouds today?
The chance of clear skies in Rochester today for the April 8 solar eclipse still exists, according to multiple weather sources. It is a slim chance.
The National Weather Service called for the Rochester airport location to have an 82% of cloud cover at 3 p.m. The total coverage of the sun by the moon, which lasts for just over three minutes, is set to begin at 3:20 p.m.
Weather in Rochester NY: What AccuWeather forecast says
The AccuWeather forecast predicts a RealFeel temperature of 63 degrees in the sun this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, with an afternoon cloud cover chance of 87% and an 18% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. There is no measurable precipitation in the forecast.
More: Solar eclipse 2024: How to safely watch eclipse
National Weather Service forecast for April 8 in Rochester NY
The National Weather Service calls for it to be partly sunny today overall, with a high near 59.
Over the weekend, it was glorious weather, of course.
Boy are we really giving the out-of-towners the wrong impression about Rochester weather this weekend. ☀️
— Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) April 7, 2024
— William Ramsey is an editor with USA TODAY Network-New York who leads enterprise reporters in Rochester and the region on projects. His home newsroom is the Democrat & Chronicle.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Solar eclipse forecast for Rochester, New York. Will there be clouds?