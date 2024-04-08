Solar eclipse forecast for Rochester NY. Will there be clouds today?

William Ramsey, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·1 min read

The chance of clear skies in Rochester today for the April 8 solar eclipse still exists, according to multiple weather sources. It is a slim chance.

The National Weather Service called for the Rochester airport location to have an 82% of cloud cover at 3 p.m. The total coverage of the sun by the moon, which lasts for just over three minutes, is set to begin at 3:20 p.m.

Weather in Rochester NY: What AccuWeather forecast says

The AccuWeather forecast predicts a RealFeel temperature of 63 degrees in the sun this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, with an afternoon cloud cover chance of 87% and an 18% chance of precipitation for the afternoon. There is no measurable precipitation in the forecast.

National Weather Service forecast for April 8 in Rochester NY

The National Weather Service calls for it to be partly sunny today overall, with a high near 59.

Over the weekend, it was glorious weather, of course.

— William Ramsey is an editor with USA TODAY Network-New York who leads enterprise reporters in Rochester and the region on projects. His home newsroom is the Democrat & Chronicle.

