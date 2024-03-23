Solar eclipse festivals, events in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Millions are expected to make their way into the Natural State for the total solar eclipse on April 8 and many towns will have festivals for the special event.
Here are the festivals and events set to take place for the eclipse:
April 4-8
Ozark Mountain Soul: Eclipse Edition – Eureka Springs
Piccolo Zoppé Eclipse Circus – Greenbrier
April 5-7
Eclipse Fest in Spring Park – Heber Springs
Which Arkansas State Parks will be best to see the eclipse?
April 5-8
Atlas Obscura’s Ecliptic Festival/Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival – Hot Springs
Solar Eclipse Balloon Festival – Morrilton
Get in the Dark: Total Eclipse Festival – Shirley
Pangburn Solar Eclipse Festival – Pangburn
The Great American Cowboy Eclipse – Clinton
Mountain View Eclipse Festival – Mountain View
Blackout on the Boulevard Festival – Maumelle
James Ranch Eclipse Festival – Pocahontas
Mena Eclipse-mas Festival – Mena
Art Jam (Blackout Over Brier) – Greenbrier
Harrison Solar Eclipse Festival – Harrison
Total Solar Eclipse Festival and Flea Market at Pappy’s Bait and Mama’s Junk Store – Gillham
Texarkana Solarbration – Texarkana/Texarkana, Tex.
Solar Eclipse Festival at The Blue; Zip Line and Farm – Mena
Eclipse Fest at Hidden Acres Farm – Russellville
April 6
Eclipse Festival and Total Eclipse Cruise In – Mammoth Spring
SoMa in the Dark: Path of Totality Eclipse Festival – Little Rock
Solar Eclipse Fay Whiskey Fest – Fayetteville
Sevierly Dark Fest – De Queen
LIST: Arkansas schools closed on April 8 for solar eclipse
April 6-7
Norfork Solar Eclipse Festival – Norfork
Moon Bash at StoneCreek – Mountain Home
Sandy Beach Solar Eclipse Festival – Heber Springs
Waldron’s Totality Fun Fest – Waldron
Hope Solar Eclipse Weekend – Hope
Total Eclipse in the Park Music Festival – Booneville
New Moon Vintage Market– Hot Springs
The Historical Eclipse Experience at Pioneer Village – Searcy
April 6-8
Solar Fest at Dee’s Barn – Arden
Moon Over Main Solar Eclipse Festival – Russellville
Total Eclipse of the Heart – Russellville
Eclipse Festival at Ron Coleman Mining – Jessieville
Calico Rocks the Eclipse – Calico Rock
Moon Block Party – North Little Rock
Hogskin Holidays I – Hampton
Solar Fest at Dee’s Barn – Ashdown
Outdoorfest Solar Eclipse Music Festival at the Ranch at Jackson Bluff – Lamar
Cherokee Village Solar Eclipse Festival – Cherokee Village
‘Considerably frightened’: How Arkansans reacted during previous total solar eclipses
April 7
There Goes the Sun: Beatles Eclipse Festival – Walnut Ridge
Eclipse Party on the Path Picnic – Little Rock
April 7-8
Totality at Mulberry Mountain – Ozark
April 8
Oaklawn Total Eclipse – Hot Springs
Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Eclipse Day Party – Little Rock
Total Eclipse Watch Party– Hot Springs
Solar Eclipse Lot Party – Conway
UCA Eclipse Watch Party – Conway
Clarksville Downtown Block Party – Clarksville
Galaxy Fest – Searcy
Mountain View, AR Eclipse Festival – Mountain View
To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.