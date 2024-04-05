Solar eclipse in Fayetteville: Weather-wise you can say the stars have aligned for Monday

The weather in the Fayetteville area will be sunny and clear with the occasional “pretty-looking cumulus clouds” during Monday’s partial eclipse, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“Right now we expect skies to be mostly sunny. In terms of cloud cover, probably ranging minute-by-minute to 10 to 20%, with some high clouds and fluffy, pretty-looking cumulus clouds,” NWS Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes said Friday.

Blaes said that while our area’s forecast is prime for viewing what little of the the astronomical event we can see, his NWS coworkers who took the day off to travel into the path of totality to states like Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio had to change plans because rain forecasts. One person is now headed to Buffalo, New York, he said.

In Fayetteville on Monday, skywatchers will see about 3/4 of the sun’s face obscured by the moon about 3:15 p.m.

The temperatures start off chilly in the mid-40s but warm to a high of 77 degrees about 4 p.m. Blaes said.

Blaes said that while places with more sun coverage will experience a temperature change when the eclipse happens, our area won’t, unlike in 2017 when the eclipse hit the Tar Heel causing a discernible change in temps and throwing us into darkness for a few minutes.

No such thing will happen this time, Blaes said.

“To the naked eye, just looking straight out the window, it probably won't look any less bright than it normally would,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Solar eclipse in Fayetteville, NC: Weather on April 8 shows clear skies