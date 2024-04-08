Solar eclipse fans travel to Rochester for 'up close' experience

Melanie Newton and Greg Newton, wearing costumes of the sun and moon respectively, dazzled children and adults alike April 7 outside the Rochester Museum & Science Center.

The sun and moon will do their thing later today, but it was an earthbound show that played out in the hours leading up to the big day.

Melanie and Greg Newton, wearing costumes of the sun and moon respectively, dazzled children and adults alike with their poofy, inflated outfits outside the Rochester Museum & Science Center. Melanie Newton’s was complete with an orange and yellow wig and matching makeup.

Miles Moritz-Chapelliquen, 3, giggled as he approached the Newtons. Greg Newton pranced in front of Melanie Newton, mimicking an eclipse.

"I love all the planets," said Miles, the son of Ada and Armando Moritz-Chapelliquen, who are from Pennsylvania and visiting Rochester for the eclipse. They began planning the trip last year because they said Miles is obsessed with space.

There's nothing like experiencing solar eclipse up close

Brian Gabrielsen, 47, with his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, ages 14 and 12, said Sunday in Rochester they made the six-hour drive from their home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a Philadelphia suburb, to experience the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Brian Gabrielsen, 47, came in with his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, ages 14 and 12. They made the six-hour drive from their home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Standing outside the science center, Gabrielsen said he and Jennifer knew experiencing the eclipse "up close" would be one they'd all remember.

They plan to return today to the science center to watch the event up close. And if it's cloudy, "at least there's something going on" with various activities scheduled.

'This is bringing people together'

Jim Weiler and his group had just left the science center Sunday, which is also home to the Strasenburgh Planetarium. He said he has no expectation for the eclipse but wanted to experience something more than 2017's partial solar eclipse.

"There was not a whole lot of awe," said Weiler, who lives near Philadelphia, about the last solar eclipse.

They plan to watch the eclipse from Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, where American pioneers Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass are buried.

"There's a couple places we scouted out," he said of the sprawling, hilly cemetery. "Can you imagine how surreal?"

Weiler, 67, said he knows this is the last chance for this experience. He also believes the eclipse is needed in 2024.

"There's so much crap going on in the world right now," he said. "This is bringing people together. People are looking for a reason and this is a good one.

"We need heroes, even celestial ones."

— Dave Osborn and Alex Hicks Jr. are editors with the USA TODAY Network.

