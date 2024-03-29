When is the solar eclipse in Elmira, Chemung County? Search by ZIP code

A spectacular astronomical event is coming our way.

The 2024 solar eclipse is happening across North America on April 8, and the path of totality is happening just north of the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennylsvania.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and either fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas, according to NASA.

But no matter how much of the sun is covered where you are, don't look directly at it, even during a total eclipse. Wear solar glasses or risk permanent eye damage.

Here's when the eclipse will happen and what you will see in the Binghamton area:

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse, also known as the Great North American Eclipse, will happen April 8, 2024.

What will the solar eclipse look like in the Elmira area? Search by ZIP code

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

What's the best eclipse viewing time in the Elmira area?

The path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of New York just after 3:15 p.m. April 8 and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Here are the best times to catch the peak of the eclipse in the Elmira area:

Big Flats: 3:22:20 p.m.

Millerton, Pa: 3:22:20

Elmira: 3:22:30.

Horseheads: 3:22:30.

Wellsburg: 3:22:40.

Sayre/Waverly: 3:22:50.

Erin/Van Etten: 3:22:50.

Nichols: 3:23:10.

Owego: 3:23:20.

Countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse

Path of totality for the solar eclipse

Contributors: Cheryl McCloud, Ramon Padilla, Katrina Zaiets, USA TODAY

