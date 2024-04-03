Solar eclipse: What the early Nashville weather forecast says

We're less than a week away from the Great North American Solar Eclipse of 2024 and while Nashville and Middle Tennessee may not be in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will still be a sight to behold.

April's eclipse is set to be an even grander spectacle than the one experienced in 2017 and Music City is gearing up to celebrate with events and even some school closures. In Nashville, viewers will be able to see the partial eclipse starting around 12:44 p.m.

Everything is in place to welcome the solar eclipse, but what will the weather look like? And how will it impact the viewing experience?

Here's what to know.

What will the weather be like during the 2024 solar eclipse?

There is still much uncertainty regarding the weather on April 8. Unfortunately, it looks like cloud cover may be an issue even if it doesn't rain said Alyssa Clements, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Most models [are] suggesting at least partly cloudy skies," said Clements in an email. "And some even suggesting overcast skies."

What path will the 2024 solar eclipse follow?

