Solar eclipse day weather: A way-too-early forecast for April 8

With the partial solar eclipse more than a week away, here is what a very early forecast looks like for April 8.

While no formal forecast is available as of Friday, Philadelphia/Mount Holly station meteorologist for the National Weather Service Amanda Lee was able to provide some information.

According to Lee, there is a 50 to 60% chance that there will be above normal temperatures in the region of the Philadelphia/Mount Holly NWS office.

At the Mount Pocono weather station, there will likely be a high in the low 50s, and a low around freezing temperatures.

Lee also gave some data for April 8 of last year. The Mount Pocono station experienced a high of 48 and a low of 26; wind speeds averaged 6.6 mph with a high speed of 16 mph and gusts reaching 23 mph.

There was no precipitation on that day, and the type of skies for the day were not recorded.

Cloud data reviewed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies gives probabilities for clear skies.

Stroudsburg has a 57.7% chance of clear skies, Honesdale has a 56.6% chance and Milford has a 59.3% chance.

See more cloud data in the map below:

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: What's the forecast for the eclipse on April 8 in the Poconos?