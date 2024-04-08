It's solar eclipse day in South Jersey. What you need to know to get the best view April 8
It is almost time. The solar eclipse will be visible in a few hours on Monday afternoon.
It will be another 20 years before an event like this will occur again. So here is everything you need to know.
The solar eclipse is almost here. Check out the forecast for South Jersey on April 8
The total solar eclipse is hours away.
With South Jersey’s week of heavy rain and flooding in the rearview, we are looking at a dry and mostly sunny day here. There is a chance of clouds that forecasters warn could dull the view, but we should still get a decent show. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
The path of totality for the eclipse has been updated. What will South Jersey be able to see?
The path of the totality of the total solar eclipse on April 8 has shifted based on new calculations, but South Jersey remains outside of the main action.
While New Jersey is not in the path of totality, the area will still be treated to a partial solar eclipse, as long as the weather cooperates that day.
Amy Barraclough, the director of Rowan University’s Edelman Planetarium, said that South Jersey is “reasonably close” to the path of totality and that means that the partial eclipse that South Jersey will witness “is going to be a big one, quite a bit of the sun is going to be blocked out by the moon, roughly 90% will be blocked from our viewpoint here in South Jersey.”
What time will the solar eclipse happen? Check our interactive map to see when it's visible
Tracking the solar eclipse? We have you covered as you figure out the best time to observe nature's high-tech phenomenon. Just use your ZIP code.
Star watchers can also follow the solar eclipse using USA Today's interactive solar eclipse tool.
The eclipse, nicknamed the Great American Eclipse of 2024, will begin about 2:09 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, and end at 4:35 p.m. The maximum eclipse time is 3:23 p.m.
Is my South Jersey school April 8 for the eclipse?
No South Jersey school announced closing today, but some are letting students out early.
Pennsauken Public Schools and Chery Hill Public Schools announced on their websites that the districts will close early that day for "safety precautions" regarding the eclipse, which is scheduled to be visible in South Jersey about the time schools will be dismissing.
I can't find solar eclipse glasses in South Jersey, how can I view the partial eclipse?
We tell you how to use some things found right in your home to safely view the eclipse.
Do you have a cheese grater or pasta colander? How about some index cards you can punch a hole in? If you do, you can safely — and indirectly — view the solar eclipse on April 8, without specific eclipse glasses.
The indirect viewing means just that. It does not involve looking directly at the sun. In fact, the sun will be to your back.
3 reasons why solar eclipse April 8 will be bigger and better than the one in 2017
The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the contiguous United States was Aug. 21, 2017, but this year’s eclipse April 8 could be viewed by more people and may have more spectacular results.
And this might be your last chance for two decades. According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States will be in 2044.
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.
5 things to keep in mind while watching the total solar eclipse, according to an expert
As the total solar eclipse on April 8 continues to creep closer, you’re probably finalizing your plans for the big day.
However you plan to celebrate, Bennett Maruca, a University of Delaware professor specializing in physics and astronomy, has some advice for making the most out of this rare experience.
Sonic announces eclipse-themed drink, Blackout Slush Float, and eclipse glasses giveaway
The total solar eclipse in April just got sweeter thanks to Sonic Drive-In's latest eclipse deal.
On March 18, Sonic announced the upcoming release of its limited-edition Blackout Slush Float, a drink created in honor of the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8.
The Blackout Slush Float features a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored, all-black slush base, representing the “temporary darkness from the solar eclipse,” and topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles, according to Sonic, who adds that the float “will transport fans straight to outer space.”
