It’s solar eclipse day! Is there school, work or excused absence Monday, April 8, 2024, in Florida?

Happy solar eclipse day!

The Great American Eclipse or Total Solar Eclipse is Monday, April 8, 2024. Does that mean there's no school that day in Florida? Do we still have to work?

While all the excitement and prep for the historic solar eclipse makes it feel like a holiday, it isn’t really.

Florida school calendars do not list Monday, April 8, 2024, (the day of the eclipse) as a day off or a holiday.

For the Great American Eclipse on April 8, 2024, once again Florida is not in the path of totality, but some parts from northwest Florida (Crestview and Pensacola, for example) will have up to 80% visibility, according to a NASA eclipse map, vs. Homestead and Coral Gables, which will have about 45% visibility.

While the Sunshine State is not in the path of totality, Floridians will still get a view. For example, Florida was not in the path of annularity for the Great American Eclipse or "ring of fire" on Oct. 14, 2023 − meaning Floridians did not see the "ring of fire" effect from the moon partially covering the sun leaving only a ring of bright yellow. However, residents and visitors here saw a partial solar eclipse, like a fat crescent shape.

What time can I see 2024 solar eclipse in Florida?

Though Florida is not in the path of totality for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, the eclipse can still be seen via protective solar eclipse glasses, shadows on the ground or other creative (and safe) means.

In Florida, it's referred to as a partial solar eclipse, which starts at 12:35 p.m. CDT through 4:20 p.m. EDT Monday, April 8, 2024, according to timeanddate.com.

Weather permitting, to see all phases of the total solar eclipse, you must be within the path of totality. According to a map on greatamericaneclipse.com, the U.S. path of totality for the Monday, April 8, 2024, eclipse covers parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The total eclipse will not be visible from Florida − unless you watch it virtually from a livestream.

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET on April 8, 2024. The state of Florida should have a 45% to 75% chance of "maximum partial eclipse," according to Great American Eclipse online. Expect to see a thin crescent shape to a thicker crescent shape.

