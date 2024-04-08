It's solar eclipse day, Panama City. Here's what you need to know: time, path, safety, livestream

Monday, April 8, is solar eclipse day. Here's what you need to know:

When will the eclipse happen near me? What will it look like?

This story has a guide by ZIP Code. It tells you when peak watching time will be in your area.

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET. Florida should have a 45% to 75% chance of "maximum partial eclipse," according to Great American Eclipse online. Expect to see a thin crescent shape to a thicker crescent shape.

When to watch the eclipse in Panama City. How much will you see?

When the partial eclipse begins: 12:38 p.m. local timeMid-eclipse time: 1:57 p.m. local timeMaximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 72.24%

What will the weather be like for the solar eclipse?

According to the National Weather Service, Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees in Panama City.

AccuWeather is predicting a moderate risk for clouds across the majority of the peninsula, with a high risk for clouds in South Florida and stretching north along the East Coast.

There's a low risk for clouds in North Florida and the eastern portion of the Panhandle. Northwest Florida is where the largest portion of the sun will be blocked by the moon, and the AccuWeather forecast is calling for a moderate risk for clouds.

Learn more about the weather forecast here.

What's the safest way to approach the eclipse?

This story provides details about glasses and general safe practices. Do not look directly at the sun without special and appropriate protection. NASA provides some additional guidance here.

Is there live video coverage of the solar eclipse?

Yes. Check it out here:

Are restaurants offering special deals on eclipse day?

Many are. Check out this list.

What does the Bible say about the eclipse?

Check out this account.

Should I really wear red or green today?

It's worth a try. This story explains why.

Where can I go to watch the eclipse with other people?

Check out the list of gatherings included in this story.

This story includes information from USA TODAY and Jennifer Sangalang and Cheryl McCloud of USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Solar eclipse day in Panama City Florida. Weather, safety, food deals and more