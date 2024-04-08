Solar eclipse day: Lower Hudson Valley weather, traffic info and more

It's solar eclipse day. Whether or on the road to see the spectacle or going about your regular routine, we've got you covered on key information such as weather, safety and more.

Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates.

Lower Hudson Valley weather for Monday, April 8

The National Weather Service said Monday is expected to be sunny and warm but partly cloudy.

High temperatures could reach the mid 60s with cloud cover potentially increasing throughout the day starting around 10 am.

This may make it a bit more difficult to get a good glimpse of the eclipse if it’s behind clouds, but the national weather service said there’s still a good chance of seeing the phenomenon around 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Interactive eclipse maps: Path, arrival time, how long will it last and every other thing you need to know

Traffic moving on Cuomo Bridge

As of 7 a.m. Monday, traffic was moving over the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and in the areas of the I-87/287 interchanges near Ardsley and Tarrytown.

Road work continued in the westbound left lane of I-287-Cross Westchester Expressway at mile marker 10.8, between I-95 and Exit 10, closing the lane. That work is expected to continue over the next few months through August.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Solar eclipse: Hudson Valley weather, traffic info, more for April 8