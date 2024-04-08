It's solar eclipse day, Gainesville. Here's what you need to know: time, path, safety, livestream

Monday, April 8, is solar eclipse day. Here's what you need to know:

When will the eclipse happen near me? What will it look like?

This story has a guide by ZIP Code. It tells you when peak watching time will be in your area.

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET. Florida should have a 45% to 75% chance of "maximum partial eclipse," according to Great American Eclipse online. Expect to see a thin crescent shape to a thicker crescent shape.

When to watch the eclipse in Gainesville. How much will you see?

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:45 p.m. EDTMid-eclipse time: 3:02 p.m. EDTMaximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 63.4%

What will the weather be like for the solar eclipse?

According to the National Weather Service, Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees in Gainesville.

AccuWeather is predicting a moderate risk for clouds across the majority of the peninsula, with a high risk for clouds in South Florida and stretching north along the East Coast.

There's a low risk for clouds in North Florida and the eastern portion of the Panhandle. Northwest Florida is where the largest portion of the sun will be blocked by the moon, and the AccuWeather forecast is calling for a moderate risk for clouds.

What's the safest way to approach the eclipse?

This story provides details about glasses and general safe practices. Do not look directly at the sun without special and appropriate protection. NASA provides some additional guidance here.

Is there live video coverage of the solar eclipse?

What about the schools?

No outdoor activities will be held at the Alachua County Public Schools from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, meaning all after-school programs, physical education classes and band and sports practice, among other activities, will be held indoors, canceled or postponed.

School dismissal times will not change, but absences and early check-outs will be excused if parents decide to keep their children home or bring them home from school early. The district said the schools will follow standard check-out procedures.

Are restaurants offering special deals on eclipse day?

What does the Bible say about the eclipse?

Should I really wear red or green today?

Where can I go to watch the eclipse with other people?

Check out the list of gatherings included in this story. One special local note: The Alachua Astronomy Club will gather at 1:30 p.m. April 8 at the KikaSilva Pla Planetarium at Santa Fe College, 3000 NW 83rd St., Building X-129, Gainesville.

This story includes information from Lillian Lawson of the Gainesville Sun, USA TODAY, and Jennifer Sangalang and Cheryl McCloud of USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Solar eclipse day in Gainesville Florida. Weather, safety, food deals and more