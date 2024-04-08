Solar Eclipse Creates Mini Moon Shadows on Ground in Mexico City

People in Mexico City witnessed a beautiful sight as the solar eclipse created moon shadows on the ground on April 8.

Video captured by Daniel Aguilar shows the crescent-shaped shadows filtered through the trees in Mexico City, around the time the solar eclipse reached totality in Mexico’s Mazatlan.

The eclipse’s path of totality is “much wider” for the 2024 event than it was for the eclipse in 2017 and will also pass over more populated areas, according to NASA. Credit: Daniel Aguilar via Storyful