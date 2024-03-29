When is the solar eclipse in Corning, Steuben County? Search by ZIP code

A spectacular astronomical event is coming our way.

The 2024 solar eclipse is happening across North America on April 8, and the path of totality is happening just west and north of the Corning area.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and either fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas, according to NASA.

But no matter how much of the sun is covered where you are, don't look directly at it, even during a total eclipse. Wear solar glasses or risk permanent eye damage.

Here's when the eclipse will happen and what you will see in the Corning area:

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse, also known as the Great North American Eclipse, will happen April 8, 2024.

What will the solar eclipse look like in the Corning area? Search by ZIP code

Safety glasses needed for safe viewing of eclipse

Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

NASA offers recommendations for people who want to view the event without endangering their eyesight.

Countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse

Path of totality for the solar eclipse

