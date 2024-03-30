The solar eclipse is almost here! Here are 3 viewing events in and around Louisville

Louisville may not be in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse, but there are still plenty of ways to view the rare event that won't appear in the U.S. again for two decades.

The maximum eclipse, or when the sky will be the darkest during the event, will occur at 3:07 p.m. in Louisville. Eclipse viewers in the metro area will see a "deep partial eclipse," according to Eclipse2024.org, meaning the sky will not be completely dark during the maximum eclipse stage.

Though Louisville will not be under a total solar eclipse, you should still plan to have a pair of eclipse glasses handy if you plan to step outside while the event is in progress. If you are interested in gathering with a crowd, here are three places offering eclipse viewing events in Louisville and just across the Ohio River.

Solar eclipse 2024 viewing events in Louisville

Iroquois Park

Where: 2120 Rundill Road

When: 1-4 p.m.

The Olmstead Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation will host "Total Eclipse of the Park: Eclipse Watch Party." The watch party will take place at Iroquois Park's Summit Field and North Overlook. The gate to the upper portion of the park, located at Rundill and Uppill roads, will be open from 1-4 p.m.

The first 300 guests will receive free eclipse glasses. Attendees will be able to purchase food from the Froggy's Popcorn truck located near Jacob's Lodge.

Kentucky Science Center

Where: 727 W. Main St.

When: 1-4:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Science Center is offering a solar eclipse viewing event that is included for free with a general admission ticket. The center will also have special programming throughout its galleries.

Get your glasses: You'll need eye protection for the solar eclipse. Here's what to know about safety glasses

Solar eclipse 2024 viewing events in Southern Indiana

Silver Street Park in New Albany

Where: 2043 Silver St., New Albany, Indiana

When: 2-4 p.m.

Just north of Louisville, the City of New Albany Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a "Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party" at Silver Street Park.

Eclipse viewers will receive free glasses while supplies last, according to the department.

Food will be provided by La Catrina Mexican Kitchen. Children will also be able to spend time at the playground and skate park before the maximum eclipse comes into view at 3:06 p.m.

Officials recommended bringing blankets and chairs for the event.

