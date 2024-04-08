Solar Eclipse 2024: Weather, watch parties, delicious deals, what to wear in the Upstate

The partial solar eclipse will be happening today, April 8.

In Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, the partial solar eclipse will start at 1:51 p.m. It will peak at 2:09 p.m. and end at 4:25 p.m. Check your zip code to find the exact times.

Schools in Greenville and Spartanburg will have e-learning days.

During Monday's solar eclipse, Upstate residents can look forward to partly cloudy weather.

According to the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, the chance of rain on April 8 will be less than 10%, with clouds covering 30-35% of the area.

∎ Anderson: High 74 degrees, low 47 degrees.

∎ Greenville: High 73 degrees, low 46 degrees.

∎ Spartanburg: High 72 degrees, low 45 degrees.

Here's everything else you need to know to enjoy the solar eclipse, whether you watch at home with some MoonPies, and SunChips or join one of many planned solar eclipse watch parties planned for this afternoon.

6 solar eclipse parties in Upstate

People across the Upstate are getting excited to witness the solar eclipse on Monday.

Many places in Greenville, Anderson, and Spartanburg are planning watch parties to enjoy the rare occasion.

Spartanburg Parks, Spartanburg Science Center, Good Karma in Easley, Climb at Blue Ridge in Taylors, Bridgeway Station in Greenville and Clemson University are all hosting events.

What to wear for partial solar eclipse

If you are planning on watching Monday, April 8's solar eclipse, you may not have put much thought into what you might wear.

This is because you may not have heard about the Purkinje effect, a natural phenomenon that occurs when the peak luminance sensitivity of the eye shifts toward the blue end of the color spectrum at low illumination levels to adapt to the dark. During the eclipse, you can experience this color transformation by wearing the right colors.

Solar eclipse deals, discounts, where to get eclipse glasses

Planning on celebrating Monday's partial solar eclipse in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and Clemson?

Burger King, Applebee's, Pizza Hut, Sonic, MoonPies and SunChips all have deals on solar eclipse day. Act fast because these deals will be gone as quickly as the partial solar eclipse.

How is April 8 eclipse different from 2017?

South Carolina will be experiencing a partial eclipse.

You may be wondering what makes this eclipse different than the one back in 2017. For an idea of what to expect, we've broken down the different types of solar eclipses that occur: annular, hybrid, partial and total.

Regarding eclipse visibility, the weather is also an important factor. Weather conditions that are cloudy or rainy are not favorable and may obscure the view of the space phenomenon.

Be on the lookout for planets and 'Devil's Comet' too

Planets Venus and Jupiter will be visible during the eclipse along with the "Devil's Comet," which passes the earth once every 71 years.

Although South Carolina will only experience a partial eclipse, here's what you can see beyond the eclipse, special events in the Upstate, and the advice to heed from medical experts about protecting your eyes as you watch it all.

National Geographic photographer shares solar eclipse photo tips

National Geographic photographer and Emmy-nominated director Keith Ladzinski knows a thing or two about capturing majestic photographs. The Canon "Explorer of Light," who has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, has taken many breathtaking nature and landscape photos throughout his extensive career. He now shares his insights for all cosmos lovers out there.

"With the April 8th eclipse approaching, I’m certain there are a lot of excited photographers out there, I’m definitely one of them!" Ladzinski said. "I’m looking forward to seeing the many creative photographs that come out after this unique event!”

Protect little eyes during the eclipse

Be prepared to gasp with delight on April 8. A solar eclipse – partial in our area – will bring the unparalleled experience to an anything-but-ordinary Monday afternoon. With many schools shifting to e-learning that day, pediatric vision experts from Prisma Health Children’s Hospital want to make sure parents get the word about ways to keep their children safe, while still sharing the memorable experience.

