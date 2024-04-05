Solar eclipse 2024: Will weather cooperate for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

STAUNTON — Monday's solar eclipse will only be a partial one in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro areas. The path of totality is northwest of the Shenandoah Valley, as it stretches from Texas to Maine Monday afternoon.

In our area, expect 87.8% of the sun to be obscured by the moon at the peak, according to USA Today's interactive eclipse map.

"The brightness will get a little bit dimmer," explained Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. "It's not going to go pitch dark on you. That happens under the total eclipse, but you'll probably notice the brightness getting dimmer for a little bit."

So how bright will it be? Will the weather cooperate with Monday's event, the last one of its kind that can be seen from the contiguous United States until Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA?

The answer to the both questions is, wait and see, said Kines.

"There's some question marks involving Monday's weather," he said. "There are going to be some clouds, we're pretty confident of that. The big question is will it be a solid area of cloudiness that comes in and blocks the sun all afternoon? At this point and time and we don't think that will be the case."

The AccuWeather forecast for Staunton Monday is "times of clouds and sun with a shower in spots" and a high of 64 degrees.

"We do think that there will be times when the sun is shining as well," Kines said. "So there is some hope for those who want to view the eclipse. For those that bought the glasses I wouldn't throw them away yet. It's not going to be perfect viewing, but there certainly could be a time in the afternoon when it's pretty good."

As for that chance of rain, Kines said that is the least of our worries. He said a passing shower could happen, but no steady rain is expected Monday. Cloudiness is the concern.

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path

The Staunton area should see a partial eclipse for two hours and 30 minutes Monday, starting at 2 p.m. The peak will be at 3:17 and the eclipse will end at 4:30 p.m.

