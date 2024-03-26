Solar eclipse 2024: Watch parties around western Pennsylvania

If you’re trying to figure out where to watch the solar eclipse around Pittsburgh, WPXI can help.

We’re gathering a list of watch parties and events open to the public, along with organizations distributing solar glasses.

Allegheny County

[Allegheny Observatory Solar Eclipse Viewing Party]

159 Riverview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Come join the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Park Rangers for an eclipse viewing at the Allegheny Observatory in Riverview Park! Glasses will be provided while supplies last.

[Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall Watch Party]

300 Beechwood Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106

The library will provide eclipse information, snacks and activities

Free solar glasses will be available while supplies last

[Eclipse Extravaganza in Pittsburgh!]

Event held by the Carnegie Science Center

1 Allegheny Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, United States, Pennsylvania 15212

Watch the partial eclipse event through special solar observation equipment, including a solar telescope! See live footage streamed from NASA on the Buhl Planetarium dome and participate in an array of solar eclipse activities. Included with general admission.

[Space Bar Eclipse Viewing Party]

Come join us for a chill Eclipse Viewing Party, where we’ll watch the sky together and enjoy the celestial show!

22 Market Square Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Watch party from 1-6 p.m.

A $5 ticket reserves you a seat and a pair of eclipse glasses

Serving a special eclipse drink during the event

[Solar Eclipse Rooftop Viewing]

Event held by Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh

620 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh 15219

Limited number of spots available for hotel guests. Sold out to the general public.

Fayette County

[Solar Eclipse Watch Party -- Connellsville]

Event held by Dr.Lillian Ronzio School of Holistic Health

275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA, United States, Pennsylvania 15425

Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of a solar eclipse with friends and family. We’ll provide a spot on our expansive grounds for your front-row seat!

Solar glasses are required. You can bring your own or buy them at the event

Organizers encourage bringing lawn chairs or blankets, snacks or drinks and solar glasses

Mercer County

[Shenango River Lake]

The canal, lake and main camping loops will be open early from April 5-9, per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

Anyone who chooses to go on the water is encouraged to wear a life jacket and take safety precautions for the colder water temperatures

[Maurice K. Goddard State Park]

This state park lies within the path of totality!

Crowds are expected on April 8 and the park may have to close if it reaches capacity

Washington County

[Solar Eclipse Watch Party -- McMurray]

Event held by Peters Township Public Library and Peters Township Parks & Recreation

121 Rolling Hills Dr, McMurray, PA 15317

Join us at Rolling Hills Park from 2 to 4 pm to play games and view the solar eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided to attendees. Auntie Anne’s pretzel truck will have snacks and beverages available for purchase.

There’s no registration necessary for this event

Westmoreland County

[Greensburg Hempfield Area Library]

Attend a library eclipse program to get a pair of solar glasses. The final program is on March 28.

237 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Greensburg, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

[Mount Pleasant Public Library Solar Glasses Distribution]

The library is giving out the glasses with some restrictions. One per person, first come first serve, and the library will not hold glasses.

Visit in person to get a pair: 120 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

[Murrysville Community Library Watch Party and Solar Glasses Distribution]

Watch party at Field 6 (the uppermost field) at the Murrysville Community Park, 4056 Wiestertown Road

There will be eclipse information and crafts and games for kids at the party

One pair of eclipse glasses will be given to each family

There’s no registration needed for this event

The library will also distribute eclipse glasses to library card holders on March 30, with a one-per-family restriction. Glasses have to be picked up in person at 4130 Sardis Rd, Murrysville, PA

